As Dussehra and Diwali approach, FMCG companies are treading cautiously on price increases. With input costs rising, companies are using grammage cuts to protect low-price points and are reserving direct hikes for products where there is greater pricing headroom.

Smaller packs across biscuits, snacks, noodles, hair oils, soaps, shampoos, detergents, sugar and tea are seeing grammage reductions of around 2-7%, while larger packs, particularly those of 1kg and above, are seeing more direct price hikes to the tune of about 5-6%, distributors that FE spoke to said. Consumers are also opting for “buy one get one” offers across FMCG categories as bargain hunting gains ground, trade sources said.

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A recent study by market researcher Worldpanel by Numerator (formerly Kantar) notes that Indian households have tightened their purse strings amid geopolitical and financial uncertainties.

The fourth annual Kharcha study, conducted in April 2026 across approximately 6,000 urban and rural households, but released this week found that urban quarterly expenditure declined 4% year-on-year, compared with 14% growth in the previous year. Both affluent urban households, which spend an average of Rs 81,759 per quarter and less affluent households, spending Rs 49,832, recorded a 4% contraction. In contrast, rural expenditure grew 15%, the study said.

“Consumers are clearly becoming more selective about where their money goes. The data suggests that value, relevance and a strong reason to buy will increasingly matter as households navigate tighter budgets. Essentials are being protected, while discretionary purchases are facing greater scrutiny,” Manoj Menon, director, Commercial Worldpanel Division, said.

At Dabur India, the pressure is evident across crude-linked categories. Global chief executive Mohit Malhotra said consolidated input-cost inflation was around 8-9%, with international markets facing considerably higher inflation. In India, the company has already taken around a 6% price increase, including grammage reductions.

Malhotra said Dabur is holding back further increases for now because its prices have reached pre-GST levels. Another significant increase could begin to affect volumes.

The distinction between price points is central to the strategy. At fixed price points such as Rs 10, Rs 20 or Rs 50, moving to the next MRP can create consumer resistance. “Shrink inflation” therefore becomes a way to raise the effective price without immediately crossing a psychologically important price threshold, Malhotra said. Larger SKUs sold through modern trade and e-commerce offer more room for direct price increases, he added.

The pressure is not limited to home and personal care. At Bikaji Foods, weighted input inflation has been around 6-7% over the past six to seven months, driven by palm oil, packaging and other commodities, said chief operating officer Manoj Verma.

“Most FMCG firms have taken calibrated pricing actions to offset part of the input-cost inflation,” Verma said. The objective, he said, was to recover cost inflation without disrupting consumption.

For dairy, the pressure is sharper. VPS Malik, chief marketing officer at VRS Foods, which owns the Paras Dairy brand, expects milk prices to rise by another Rs 2-3 per litre during the festive period. Ghee prices have already increased by around Rs 25-30 per kg and could rise by another Rs 25-30 (per kg) in the coming days, he said.

The higher price point of ghee gives companies more rooms to pass on costs. “In the case of ghee, when prices are already around Rs 600-700, a difference of Rs 5, Rs 10 or even Rs 25 does not make a significant difference, especially during the festive season,” Malik said.

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The broader retail data also provides companies some room for manoeuvre. Food and grocery sales grew 12% year-on-year in August, compared with 10% growth in overall retail sales, according to the Retailers Association of India.

Yet, the risk is that repeated price increases eventually begin to erode volumes. “While commodity inflation may not be as bad as it was in March, April, May when plastic packaging and the crude-linked basket was highly volatile, pressure continues to be there,” Sachin Bobade, head of research at Monarch Networth Capital, said.

For FMCG companies, therefore, the immediate objective is not simply to pass on inflation. It is to decide where consumers will tolerate a higher price, where they will accept less product, and where neither option is likely to go down well.