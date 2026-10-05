The 57th GST Council meeting has been postponed to October 8, marking the second change in its schedule. The GST Council Secretariat cited “unavoidable circumstances” in an office memorandum announcing the latest revision from the previously scheduled date of October 7, PTI reported.

Chaired by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and comprising state ministers, the Council will meet on Thursday to discuss changes to GST registration, returns and refund mechanisms.

Its agenda also includes policy reforms aimed at resolving GST disputes and improving the flow of input tax credit. The measures are intended to reduce the time and cost involved in complying with the indirect tax regime.

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The Council is likely to consider wider process reforms, including proposals to decriminalise GST offences and remove the arrest powers of GST officers, the Financial Express earlier reported citing sources. Measures to simplify compliance for businesses, including suppliers operating through e-commerce platforms, are also expected to come up for consideration.

The meeting was originally scheduled for September 12 but was moved to October 7 because of the BRICS summit. India hosted the annual summit in New Delhi on September 12 and 13.

The Secretariat’s memorandum did not elaborate on the circumstances behind the latest postponement of the Council’s scheduled meeting.