Consumer goods maker Godrej Consumer Products expects a strong performance in the September quarter despite uneven monsoon conditions and renewed inflation across key commodity-linked inputs, with consolidated revenue growth expected in the high teens, volume growth in the high single digits and EBITDA growth in double digits.

The company, in its quarterly update filing on Monday, said consumption during the quarter was impacted by uneven monsoon conditions, led by an intensifying El Niño, as well as inflationary pressures across several commodity-linked inputs. It said that growth was also supported by a favourable base in the year-ago quarter.

ALSO READ Tata Trusts given 7 days to respond to Venu, Singh complaints on SDTT

At the standalone level, the company expects revenue growth in the teens and high-single-digit underlying volume growth, despite an estimated 100-150 basis point impact from trade inventory correction. The company said performance was led by healthy growth across its personal care and home care portfolios.

Internationally, its Indonesia business is expected to deliver high-teens revenue growth and high-single-digit volume growth, driven by improved execution, sustained market share momentum and healthy category trends, according to the company.

“The GAUM (Godrej Africa, USA and Middle East) business is expected to report double-digit revenue and volume growth, supported by market development in core categories and portfolio transformation through scaling FMCG categories,” said the company.

Godrej Consumer also said that input cost pressures intensified during the quarter, with renewed inflation in crude-linked derivatives, palm oils and other commodity inputs. The company said it is responding through calibrated pricing actions, cost-saving initiatives, supply-chain efficiencies and disciplined cost management.

“We have successfully navigated significantly larger commodity cycles in the past and remain confident in our ability to manage the current inflationary environment without compromising our growth agenda. We will continue to prioritise volume-led growth while protecting the long-term health of our brands through appropriate investments in innovation, distribution, and category development,” said the company.

Godrej Consumer said it remains on track to deliver its full-year guidance, with confidence to exceed it in select areas through broad-based performance across businesses.