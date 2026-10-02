Rail connectivity between Bengaluru, coastal Karnataka and Goa is set to get a boost as the Railway has decided to extend the existing Mangaluru-Madgaon Vande Bharat Express to Bengaluru. The service will cover a longer route, connecting more key destinations along the way.

The extension was confirmed by Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in a letter shared by HD Kumaraswamy, MP from Mandya, on X.

Kumaraswamy had requested the Bengaluru-Madgaon connection, citing the importance of the route for passenger travel, tourism, education and business.

Mangaluru-Madgaon Vande Bharat extended

The existing Vande Bharat service between Mangaluru and Madgaon will now start and end at Yesvantpur in Bengaluru.

The extended train will run as Train Nos. 26655/26656 Yesvantpur-Mangaluru-Madgaon Vande Bharat Express. The Railway has also revised the timings of the service.

This means passengers from Bengaluru will be able to take the same Vande Bharat to Mangaluru, Udupi, Karwar and Madgaon without changing trains.

Bengaluru to Goa – Full route

The train will begin its journey at Yesvantpur and travel through Hassan, Mangaluru, Udupi and Karwar before reaching Madgaon.

The route covers parts of south Karnataka, the coastal belt and Goa, linking these places with Bengaluru through one train service.

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More direct rail connectivity to Goa

The extended service will give passengers from Bengaluru and other parts of Karnataka a direct rail link to Goa. It will also allow passengers from the coastal region to travel towards Bengaluru on the same train.

The service could be useful for people travelling for work, education, tourism and other purposes, while giving passengers a direct connection across the longer route.

Tourism and business could get a boost

Kumaraswamy said the new connection would help improve travel between Bengaluru, coastal Karnataka and Goa. He also pointed to the importance of the route for tourism, business activity and other travel needs.

With the extension, the existing Mangaluru-Madgaon Vande Bharat will cover a much longer route, bringing Bengaluru into the service.