Consumer goods major Marico expects operating profit to grow in the mid-twenties in the September quarter, while consolidated revenue is likely to register double-digit growth, the company said in its quarterly update on Monday.

Marico said its India business recorded volume growth touching double digits in the second quarter of FY27. Parachute Coconut Oil posted early-teens volume growth, while value-added hair oils grew in the twenties for the sixth consecutive quarter.

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Saffola oils recorded mid-single-digit, price-led growth, although volumes declined as the company focused on maintaining threshold profitability and rationalised supplies of select variants. Foods and premium personal care, including digital-first brands and shampoo, sustained their growth momentum.

“Domestic demand remained resilient during the quarter, even as the operating environment stayed volatile through the period. Looking ahead, we remain optimistic on consumption trends, while closely monitoring the evolving inflationary conditions,” the company said in a regulatory filing.

Marico’s international business grew in the teens in constant-currency terms, led by Vietnam, the Middle East and South Africa. Bangladesh recorded a marginal sequential improvement but continued to face elevated inflation and a high base.

On the input-cost front, crude-linked derivative prices rose further, while copra prices remained around 35% below their peak levels. The company expects a strong year-on-year improvement in gross margin, driven by a favourable portfolio mix and lower copra prices.

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The company also stepped up investments in advertising and sales promotion during the quarter as it continued to support brand building and growth initiatives.

“With a strong performance through the first half of the year, we are likely to surpass our near-term guidance across key financial parameters, anchored in the sustained strength of our core franchises and the scale-up of new growth engines,” Marico said.

Shares of Marico closed at Rs 790 apiece on the NSE on Monday, gaining 1.11% from the previous close.