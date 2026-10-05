The Charity Commissioner of Maharashtra has asked Tata Trusts to respond within seven days to complaints filed last week by vice-chairmen Venu Srinivasan and Vijay Singh.

The commissioner informed the Trusts by email at around 6:30 pm on Monday of the complaints relating to the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust (SDTT) and the issues raised in them, persons with knowledge of the matter said.

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Tata Trusts did not respond to FE’s queries till press time.

Srinivasan filed his complaint on September 29, and Singh filed one along similar lines the next day. Tata Trusts responded by filing caveats in the names of chairman Noel Tata and his son Neville Tata on behalf of all seven trusts that hold a stake in Tata Sons.

The two vice-chairmen have alleged irregularities in the appointment and continuation of trustees at SDTT, questioning Noel Tata’s appointment as perpetual trustee and the circumstances of Neville Tata’s appointment. They have sought an inquiry into the trust’s composition and governance.

The complaints also ask whether the trusts’ involvement in Tata Sons’ commercial affairs could put their tax-exempt status at risk. Citing provisions that govern commercial activity by registered non-profit organisations, they have flagged potential tax consequences.

This concern stems from a proposal by Tata Trusts to merge Tata Sons with two group companies. The merger would turn Tata Sons from a holding company into a holding-cum-operating company, taking it outside the ambit of NBFC regulations and allowing it to remain unlisted. Srinivasan and Singh said in their complaints that this could be seen as involving the trust in the operations of a commercial entity.

The two have also jointly written to fellow trustees of SDTT and the Sir Ratan Tata Trust (SRTT), questioning their exclusion from decision-making on the proposal.

The complaints further raise concerns over the independence of nominee directors. Srinivasan has alleged that an SDTT circular resolution seeking to restrict his participation and voting on Tata Sons’ proposed listing was meant to prevent him from exercising independent judgement as a nominee director.

He has sought curbs on Noel Tata’s role in trust decisions and board matters related to Tata Sons, and a freeze on changes to SDTT’s trustee composition pending the inquiry.