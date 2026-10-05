Non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) accounted for nearly half (47%) of new-to-credit consumer originations as of June 2026, becoming a major gateway to formal credit in India, showed a joint report by the Finance Industry Development Council (FIDC) and TransUnion CIBIL.

Over the last decade, NBFCs have expanded steadily — their base of credit-active consumers has grown almost seven times. Similarly, their share of retail loan originations has climbed from 33% to 43%, it showed.

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However, the share of first-time borrowers among NBFC originations declined to 16% in June 2026 from 28% in the year-ago period. This indicates that shadow banks are increasingly extending credit to borrowers with established credit history.

NBFCs remain dominant in small-ticket lending, with loans of up to Rs 2 lakh making up 82% of consumer credit originations by volume. NBFCs account for 47% of these originations compared to 17% for banks, according to the report.

NBFCs’ loan books are also shifting as they continue to expand. Their share of consumption credit increased to 62% of NBFC credit-active consumer wallets in June 2026 from 51% in June 2016. Meanwhile, the share of business-oriented credit increased to 11% from 4% during the same period.

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Non-bank lenders are also deepening their footprint in commercial credit. The share of credit‑active commercial entities grew 18% in June 2026 from 10% in June 2021.

NBFCs’ reach now extends well beyond first-time borrowers, said Bhavesh Jain, MD and CEO, TransUnion CIBIL. “The next phase will be about building deeper and longer relationships with customers as their credit needs evolve over time.”