Rajiv Kumar takes over as new Chief Secretary of Uttar Pradesh, replaces Rahul Bhatnagar

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has effected a change at the top of the bureaucratic set up. IAS officer Rajiv Kumar of the Uttar Pradesh cadre has taken over as chief secretary of the state today. The 1981-batch officer has replaced Rahul Bhatnagar. As per newstrack.com, Bhatnagar has been made chairman of Greater Noida and investment commissioner. Prior to his latest assignment, Rajiv Kumar was Secretary in Shipping ministry, Government of India. As per Indian Express, Bhatnagar was appointed as the chief secretary during the last phase of Akhilesh Yadav Government.

