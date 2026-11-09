By Sandeep Chandna

Every advance in computing raises an essential question: what will it cost the planet? Artificial intelligence has intensified this concern and rightfully so. The International Energy Agency projects that data centre electricity consumption could reach around 945 TWh by 2030, with AI as a major driver. The challenge is to ensure that AI’s benefits do not come at an unsustainable environmental cost. The conversation is shifting from concerns over energy use to practical ways of making computing more efficient. Sustainability and financial efficiency are not mutually exclusive; increasingly, they go hand in hand.

Built for better use

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The most visible progress is at the infrastructure level. Data centres designed around renewable energy, IoT-enabled monitoring and adaptive cooling can operate more efficiently by reducing waste and responding to changing workloads. Advanced cooling technologies, including liquid and free-air cooling, can lower the energy required to manage heat generated by computing equipment.

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Intelligent workload management can deliver further gains by directing computing tasks to locations or periods when cleaner electricity is available, where operational requirements permit. Better utilisation of servers and storage systems can also reduce the need for additional capacity. Together, these measures show how careful design, operational discipline and continuous monitoring can improve efficiency.

Measuring what matters

Power usage effectiveness (PUE) has given the industry a common metric for assessing data centre efficiency. However, as AI workloads expand, PUE alone cannot provide a complete picture. Water use, carbon intensity, hardware utilisation and energy consumed per unit of model output are becoming equally important measures.

Tracking these indicators helps organisations identify waste and assess which interventions deliver measurable improvements. Consistent measurement also makes it easier to compare performance and report progress transparently. Businesses need a broader understanding of their environmental footprint, covering the computing lifecycle rather than electricity consumption alone.

Ecodesign at the build stage

Some of the biggest efficiency gains can be achieved before an AI system is deployed. Ecodesign principles are increasingly relevant to the way AI models are developed and software is written.

Right-sizing models for specific tasks, pruning unnecessary parameters and quantising models can reduce computational requirements. Developers can also eliminate redundant operations and optimise inference pathways.

These decisions matter because inefficiencies built into an architecture accumulate every time a model runs. Designing for efficiency from the outset is more effective than correcting excessive consumption after deployment.

Save energy, cut costs

When energy consumption is tracked as rigorously as cloud expenditure, sustainability becomes a business priority rather than an abstract commitment. Lower power consumption per workload can improve operating margins, reduce exposure to energy price volatility and carbon costs, and extend the useful life of existing infrastructure.

Efficient computing helps businesses manage costs while meeting environmental targets. This alignment between financial returns and environmental benefits is strengthening the business case for green computing and making resource efficiency integral to investment decisions.

Tech with less impact

AI’s greatest promise may lie in its ability to address some of the challenges it creates. The same technology that increases computing demand can help forecast renewable energy generation, balance electricity grids, improve building management and optimise industrial processes. These applications can deliver economic and environmental benefits beyond the computing resources they consume, although their net impact must be measured rather than assumed.

Ultimately, responsible AI growth depends on choices made at every stage, from infrastructure design and energy sourcing to model development and deployment. Efficiency, transparency and sustainability must become core engineering principles. AI’s success will depend not simply on how much computing power it commands, but on how effectively it uses resources to create lasting value.

The writer is chief sustainabilit officer, Tech Mahindra

Disclaimer: The views expressed are the author’s own and do not reflect the official policy or position of Financial Express.