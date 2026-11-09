By Ashish Modi

In conversations with customers and policymakers across India and Asia Pacific, one shift is unmistakable: AI has moved out of the pilot stage and into the centre of enterprise strategy. The question is no longer whether businesses will use AI, but where it can create the greatest value. Increasingly, I believe the answer will not be found on a computer screen. It will be found in the physical world.

Every AI query is ultimately a physical event. It runs on servers, moves through networks, draws electricity, generates heat and relies on cooling equipment and power infrastructure. The five largest technology companies spent more than $400 billion in capital expenditures in 2025, much of it on data centres. Data-centre electricity consumption is on track to more than double by 2030, to around 945 terawatt-hours.

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Efficiency has its limits

The natural response to these pressures is greater efficiency. Better building and power controls can reduce energy use. Stronger grids, energy storage and on-site generation can help meet growing power demand. These are important steps, but efficiency alone is not the winning formula.

As the cost of AI continues to fall, adoption will continue to rise. Even as AI becomes less expensive per task, the overall demand for compute, power and infrastructure will grow with it.

The bigger opportunity, therefore, is not simply to make the infrastructure supporting AI more efficient. It is to use AI to make the physical economy itself more productive, resilient and intelligent.

Focus on outcomes

The economics work when compute translates into measurable outcomes worth more than the resources required to produce them. That is where physical AI can create tremendous value.

Most people first experienced AI through a screen: writing an email, summarising a document or asking a chatbot a question. Physical AI takes that intelligence into factories, buildings, power systems and industrial plants.

If AI identifies the early signs of a compressor failure, it can prevent hours of lost production. If it detects a quality issue before a component moves down the line, it can reduce scrap and rework. It can also put decades of operational knowledge into the hands of less experienced operators, helping them make better decisions sooner.

These returns can be measured in uptime, yield, energy use, safety and output. In one pilot, an AI-enabled operations assistant predicted potential alarm incidents five to ten minutes before they would otherwise have occurred, giving operators more time to take corrective action. The goal is to augment human expertise, helping people see sooner and decide faster.

India’s unique opportunity

India is building an AI economy and a vast new physical economy at the same time. The India AI Mission has an outlay of about Rs 10,372 crore and has brought more than 38,000 GPUs onto its common compute platform. The country is also adding factories, airports, renewable-energy capacity, electronics plants, warehouses and grid infrastructure.

More than half of installed electricity capacity already comes from non-fossil sources, supported by a national ambition of reaching 500 GW of non-fossil capacity by 2030.

But India’s greatest advantage may be timing. Much of the industrialised world is trying to bring AI into infrastructure and assets designed decades before anyone anticipated today’s volumes of data. India has the opportunity to build differently from the start, with sensors, connected systems and automation capable of translating intelligence into action.

India does not have to retrofit its way into the AI era. It has an opportunity to build physical AI into its next generation of infrastructure, connecting intelligence to physical operations so systems can anticipate what comes next and help people take the right action.

Measure value, not just adoption

AI will continue to improve, powered by faster chips and increasingly capable and affordable models. However, technology alone will not determine who captures the greatest value. The more important measure will be what AI actually delivers: Does it increase uptime? Improve yield? Reduce energy consumption? Strengthen safety and reliability? Help people make better decisions?

The useful unit for the next phase of AI investment is not cost per token. It is value per token. And some of the highest-value tokens in the world will be the ones that improve how a factory runs, how a building uses energy, how a power grid responds to demand or how an operator makes a critical decision. That is where India has an extraordinary opportunity: not simply to adopt the next generation of AI, but to prove what happens when intelligence is put to work in the physical world.

The writer is president, India & APAC, Honeywell Technologies

Disclaimer: The views expressed are the author’s own and do not reflect the official policy or position of Financial Express.