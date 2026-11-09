Revised prices of 1,364 anti-cancer drug formulations came into effect Monday, following the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority’s decision to cap trade margins at 30% on 137 non-scheduled anti-cancer drugs. The move is expected to help patients save Rs 3,540.38 crore every year, according to an official statement.

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As many as 85 pharma companies had reported revised prices for these formulations by November 8. Out of the brands covered, 679 saw price reductions of over 50%, while the highest reported reduction was 96.45%.

The National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA), which functions under the department of pharmaceuticals, took the decision based on recommendations made by an expert committee set up by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) in October.

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The price cuts are expected to reduce the cost of several anti-cancer medicines, making treatment more affordable for patients. Cancer treatment often continues for months, and lower medicine prices can help families manage the financial burden.

Patients can check the revised prices printed on medicine packs. They can also use the Pharma Sahi Daam mobile app or visit the NPPA website to verify prices. Chemists and hospital pharmacies cannot charge more than the revised maximum retail price (MRP). Patients who are charged extra can lodge complaints as well.

The NPPA’s decision to cap trade margins for anti-cancer drugs followed questions raised by the Supreme Court over high medicine prices. The court has questioned why there is such a large difference between what retailers pay for medicines and what patients ultimately pay at pharmacies.

During the last hearing on the matter, the Supreme Court also questioned why similar price-control measures could not be considered for other medicines and medical devices. It asked the central government to examine whether the benefits of lower prices could be extended beyond cancer drugs.