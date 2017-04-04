Yogi Adityanath Cabinet waives off loans worth Rs 36,359 crore of 2.15 crore farmers: Nine decisions on Ram Navami

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath listening to people’s problems during his Janata Darbar in Lucknow on Monday. (PTI Photo)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has kept the promise made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to people of the state during the recently concluded election. Yogi today called the first Cabinet meeting of new Uttar Pradesh government today. The meeting was called after over two weeks of the formation of the Yogi government in the state. All eyes were on CM Yogi Adityanath, who was expected to take some big-ticket decisions for the people of Uttar Pradesh as promised by the PM and the Bharatiya Janata Party during recently-concluded Assembly elections.

In several rallies during the campaign, PM Modi had promised that the BJP government, if voted to power, would waive the loan of all small and marginalised farmers of the state in the very first meeting of the Cabinet. When there was no announcement in this regard in the last 10-15 days, many opposition leaders had accused the BJP of not fulfilling the poll promise. However, the government representatives had informed that Cabinet meeting was delayed because the government was preparing a proper plan for implementing the loan waiver and didn’t want to take a short-sighted decision in a hurry.

Here are live updates from the meeting:

7.40 pm: National Backward Class Commission: Yogi Cabinet to send a thank you note to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi..

7.38 pm: To balance the fiscal deficit, a “Kisan Rahat Bond” will be introduced for raising money for the farm loan waiver.

7.32 pm: “We have waived loans worth Rs 30,729 crore of 2.15 crore small and marginalised farmers who had taken crop loan up to Rs 1 lakh. Along with this Rs 5630 crore of NPA of 7 lakh farmers will be writtern off. This will take the total amount to be borne by the government upto Rs 36,359 crore loan.”

“Out of 2.30 crore farmers in the state, 92.5% tha, there 2.15 small and marginalised farmers in the state.

7.31 pm: No illegal slaughter houses will be allowed. The government will follow Supreme Court and NGT guidelines.

7.30 pm: A sports complex will be set up in Ghazipur.

Nine decisions have been taken by Cabinet on ‘Ram Navami.’

7.29 pm: UP minister Siddharth Nath Singh addresses media.

“A ministerial group will prepare a report on illegal mining to be submitted in a week.”

7. 26 pm: For investment and setting up of industries to stop the migration of UP youth, a new Industrial policy will be setup. The CM has formed a committee of ministers, who will visit several states and learn nuances of industrial policies and implement a good one in UP through a single window. Unde Dinesh Sharma, the committee will visit states like Maharashtra and Gujarat.

7.25 pm: Under Keshav prasad Maurya, a three-member committee has been formed to look into the crisis faced by potato farmers.

Another committee will look into ways to benefit potato farmers.

7.22 pm: Crackdown on “Romeos”: Anti-Romeo squad working properly. The anti-Romeo squads go out on work after briefing from senior officials. Some parties tried to attach some disrepute to the drive.

7.17 pm: UP minister Srikant Sharma says the government has taken significant decisions in the meeting. He shares the key details of the meeting.

5000 wheat procurement centres in the state, to be monitored by the agriculture ministers, will be set up. In the first stage itself, 40lakh metric tonne wheat will be purchased from farmers.

All district officials have been asked to set up new centres for crop procurement as per demand.

Along with MSP, all farmers will get Rs 10/quintal. At procurement centres, all purchases to be done by farmers, on the basis of their aadhar cards and no involvement of middlemen.

7.05 pm: All farmers having up to 5-acre land will be counted as small farmers, while those having 2.5-acre land will be considered as marginalised farmers.

7.00 pm: The scheme will benefit all small and marginalised farmers who took crop loans until March 31, 2016. All of their remaining amount to the banks until March 31, 2017, will be paid by the government.

All farm loan NPAs of small and marginalised farmers will be settled through a one-time settlement. For this the government will make a one-time payment of Rs 6000 crore, helping around 7 lakh farmers to whom the banks had stopped issuing loans.

6.43 pm: Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government has kept the farm loan waiver promise made by PM Narendra Modi during the election campaign.

6.40 pm: Farmers across the state are happy with the decision of the Yogi government to waive off the loan. Farmers say that those who have suffered from natural calamities will benefit a lot and also will be in a position to start a new life.

6.30 pm: Cabinet meeting over. Yogi Adityanath is expected to address the media at Lok Bhavan, Lucknow.

6.05: UP minister Swatantradev Singh tells a news channel ‘National Voice’ that all upcoming Cabinet meetings of the state will be surprising and Yogi government will take big decisions for the welfare of people of the state.

6.00pm: Cabinet approves setting up of a sports stadium in Ghazipur.

5.55 pm: No more illegal slaughter houses will be allowed to be set up in Uttar Pradesh.

5.53 pm: The Yogi Cabinet has also approved the proposal to buy 100% wheat crop of farmers across the state.

5.50 pm: According to the proposal approved by Yogi Cabinet, farmers who have to pay loans up to Rs 1 lakh will be free of the burden now.

5.45 pm: Apart from the farm loan waivers, the UP Cabinet has also stamped their approval on the ordinances on the ban on slaughterhouses, anti-Romeo squads.

5.35 pm: On Sunday, CM Adityanath had announced Rs 47 crore as an immediate fund for dealing with water scarcity in Bundelkhand region.

5.30 pm: Yogi Adityanath government will spend around Rs 36,000 crore to fund the farm loan waiver, the report says.

5.17 pm: Yogi announces loan waiver of up to Rs 1 lakh for small farmers, says an ETV Uttar Pradesh report.

5.05 pm: CM Adityanath took a number of decisions in the day. Trough a tweet, Yogi announced that all government school teachers, indulged in giving private tutions to students, would be sent to jail.

5 pm: All Cabinet ministers arrive for the important meeting at Lucknow secretariat.

Before the start of the Cabinet meeting, the following topics were expected to be on the agenda of the Yogi government today.

1. Proposal to waive bank loans of small and marginalised farmers of Uttar Pradesh

This was the biggest poll promise by the BJP. There are around 2.30 crore farmers in Uttar Pradesh, according to the official data. Out of them, 2.15 crore fall in the ‘small and marginalised’ category and they owe around Rs 62,000 crore to the banks. UP government will have to find ways to waive off such a huge amount.

2. Proposal to give official sanction to the already functioning ‘Anti-Romeo Squad’ in the state

The “Anti-Romeo Squad” of Uttar Police have already been activated. The Cabinet may give an official sanction to the decision today, or even propose to form a state law in this regard.

3. Proposal to buy 100% of wheat produce of the farmers

Yogi Adityanath has promised to buy all the produce of farmers. Buying wheat crop through government procurement centres is on the top of agenda of Yogi government. The Cabinet may give it an official sanction today.

4. Proposal on illegal slaughterhouse ban

Yogi government has already launched a crackdown on illegal slaughterhouses in Uttar Pradesh. The Cabinet may take up the matter for further discussion and assess the impact of the move so far.

5. Proposal for construction of Ghazipur stadium

According to ETV UP, Yogi Cabinet may take a decision on the construction of a sports stadium in Ghazipur today.

Yogi Adityanath also met BJP MP Subramanian Swamy today and reportedly talked about the Ram Mandir issue.