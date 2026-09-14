If you are using an iPhone, Apple has a big update for you. The iOS 27 update is slated to be released today for all supported iPhone users across the world, and this time, it is bringing a whole lot of upgrades to AI. Previewed at WWDC 2026 and showcased alongside Apple’s newest hardware lineup, the update introduces structural upgrades to Siri, expanded Apple Intelligence capabilities, professional camera controls, and refined UI customisation.

Hence, if you love iPhones and eagerly await the updates Apple plans for them, here’s everything you need to know about it.

iOS 27 India release timing

Similar to the previous releases, Apple is following a synchronised global rollout schedule for iOS 27. In India, the over-the-air (OTA) update is scheduled to go live at 10:30 PM IST (10:00 AM PT). Since Apple’s update servers handle millions of requests simultaneously, actual availability of the update may vary slightly depending on your device and region.

We recommend connecting your iPhone to a Wi-Fi network for a quick download, since the package is substantial in size.

How to install iOS 27: Step-by-step guide

Prepare your device:

Connect your iPhone to Wi-Fi and plug it into a power source. Back up your key data to iCloud or Mac, and ensure you have sufficient free storage.

Check for updates:

Navigate to Settings > General > Software Update.

Download and install:

Select ‘Download and Install’ once the iOS 27 prompt appears. Enter your passcode when prompted, agree to the terms, and allow the device to restart after the package downloads.

iOS 27 AI features: All-new Siri AI and Gemini

The centrepiece of iOS 27 is the total transformation of Siri from a voice assistant into an advanced conversational AI chatbot platform, called Siri AI.

Standalone Siri app:

Siri now features a dedicated, standalone app interface alongside its traditional hands-free voice trigger. The app provides a fluid chat canvas where users can ask complex questions, generate text or code, analyse long documents, and review interaction histories.

Just like Gemini on Android!

Hybrid Apple Intelligence and Gemini backend:

Apple has partnered with Google to pair on-device Apple Foundation Models with Google’s cloud-hosted Gemini engine. Apple says that sensitive personal data and local tasks are processed strictly on-device via the Neural Engine. On the other hand, complex reasoning, open-ended web queries, and multi-modal creative generation are handed off seamlessly to Gemini’s cloud architecture.

Cross-app contextual awareness:

Siri can now understand and execute multi-step requests across third-party and native apps. For instance, users can ask Siri to “Find the flight receipt in Mail, pull the landing time, and update my calendar entry for dinner,” and the system executes the multi-app sequence autonomously.

Conversational memory and customisation:

Siri now maintains persistent memory across chat sessions, remembering user preferences, communication styles, and past project contexts without requiring repeated instructions.

Top features in iOS 27

1. Expanded Visual Intelligence

It lets users point their iPhone lens at real-world objects, text, or landmarks to perform instant searches, translate languages live, or query Siri for detailed real-time information.

2. Built-in Pro camera controls

For mobile photographers, iOS 27 adds manual Pro Controls to the native Camera app. This grants direct slider access over shutter speed, ISO, exposure compensation, and custom white balance without needing third-party software.

3. Advanced parental and screen time controls

Parental measures also get a complete overhaul with dynamic Time Allowances, category-specific app locks, and “Ask to Browse” prompts that require parental authorisation before visiting new domains or adding unverified messaging contacts.

4. Liquid Glass UI

iOS 27 brings a refined take on the Liquid Glass aesthetic, featuring contextual auto-categorisation for Safari tabs, streamlined fast-reply chips in Mail and Messages, and customised spatial audio EQ settings for compatible AirPods.

Supported iPhones list for iOS 27

iOS 27 extends compatibility across a broad lineup of hardware platforms: