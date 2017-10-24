Yogi Adityanath cracks down against corruption, dismisses top bureaucrats in Meerut, Gautam Buddh Nagar

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath. (PTI)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath dismissed the additional commissioner of Meerut and an additional district magistrate of Gautam Buddh Nagar on the charges of corruption, reported the Hindustan Times. UP CM continued his no tolerance policy and suspending errant officials, but the dismissal of the additional commissioner was a new step taken by him. The dismissal of a provincial civil services officer from service by any government has come after a gap of four years, as per the report.

PCS officer, Randhir Singh Duhan of the 1991 batch was dismissed by the government after he was summoned for an inquiry for allegedly ordering the auction of 467 bighas of enemy property land when he was posted as ADM (land acquisition) in Shamli district in 2012-2013, reported HT. Surprisingly, Duhan last month itself had exposed the alleged involvement of officials that included two district magistrates and an additional district magistrate, in a land scam in Meerut-Delhi Expressway project. On the other hand, Ghanshyam Singh, the additional district magistrate (finance and revenue) in Gautam Buddh Nagar was suspended for procuring a Rs 7-crore compensation for himself. He has been allegedly manipulating records related to land acquisition for the Meerut-Delhi Expressway project.

Keeping up with the practice of suspending non-performing officials, CM Yogi Adityanath had earlier on Sunday ordered the suspension of two police station incharges and directed an inquiry into allegations about their involvement in illegal mining. Amidst rising number of reports of incidents of violence and crime across the state, the Yogi government earlier in the month of May this year, had decided to do away with the practice of suspending non-performing officials. CM had decided to give two chances to non-performing officials and then dismiss them from their respective jobs, reported Hindi Daily Amar Ujala.