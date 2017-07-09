Watch Malabar exercise: Videos from day before the India-US-Japan naval exercise that has China irritated

The Malabar exercise, which is a mega naval war exercise, will include India’s aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya, Japan’s largest warship JS Izumo and US super-carrier Nimitz. (Reuters)

Just ahead of Malabar Naval Exercise involving Indian, American and Japanese navies kicks off on Monday (July 10) in the Bay of Bengal, the Indian Navy released some spectacular videos on Sunday. The Malabar is an annual exercise, which aims to achieve deeper military ties among the three navies in the strategically-critical Indo-Pacific region. The event, which is a mega naval war exercise, will include India’s aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya, Japan’s largest warship JS Izumo and US super-carrier Nimitz, as per a PTI report. During the exercise a number of pre-decided complex activities will be carried out including combined carrier strike group operations and maritime patrol along with other aspects like medical operations, damage control, special forces operation, explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) and helicopter operations will also be featured. Though India and the US have been regularly conducting this annual exercise since 1992, this year it has created a buzz in China as well, as it will take place in the backdrop of a major military standoff between armies of India and China in the Sikkim region. China has reacted to the Malabar exercise and cleared its position. It underlined its concerns and hoped that the exercise will not be directed against any third country. The Indian Navy, in the meanwhile, has been busy making preparations for the event to ensure successful accomplishment across all parameters. Considering its importance, three videos have been released on the official Twitter account of the spokesperson of the Indian Navy showing flying operations of INS Vikramaditya and landing of US Navy aircraft. Take a look at the spectacular footage:

– The first video is of a 9-second duration showing the take-off of a MiG-29K aircraft from the INS Vikramaditya. “#Malabar2017 Flying operations from INS Vikramaditya” was the caption the Indian Navy provided while posting the video. It further posted a video showing Vice Admiral HCS Bisht having a close look at the flying operations.

– The second video was of another flying operation being conducted on the INS Vikramaditya. Officials were seen carefully overseeing the take-off of the aircraft that will be part of the Malabar exercise.

– The third video was of US Navy’s P-8A. In the 40-second video, the sophisticated United States’ aircraft went through the process of landing at the Indian Navy’s INS Rajaji airfield at Arakkonam. This will also be a part of the Malabar exercise.