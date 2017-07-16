Public broadcaster Prasar Bharti to distribute free set-top boxes in naxal-hit areas

Public broadcaster Prasar Bharati is likely to distribute around 10 lakh free of cost direct- to-home (DTH) set-top boxes in naxal-hit areas of the country.(Image: IE)

Public broadcaster Prasar Bharati is likely to distribute around 10 lakh free of cost direct- to-home (DTH) set-top boxes in Naxal-hit areas of the country, in a bid to reach out to people in “media dark” region, an official said. According to a proposal by the public broadcaster, 5-10 lakh units of DTH set-top boxes will be given free of cost to people in areas affected by Left-Wing Extremism (LWE). “Yes, we will distribute set-up boxes in Naxal-hit areas,” a senior information and broadcasting ministry said. Recently, addressing an event in Raipur, I&B Minister M Venkaiah Naidu had said that such an initiative would enable people in remote and tribal areas of Naxal-affected states to connect with various development schemes of the government.

The minister had also said that the Centre would distribute 10,000 free DTH set-top boxes in remote and tribal areas of Chhattisgarh. The initiative will enable people in Naxalite-affected areas to watch about 100 television channels free of cost. Besides a dedicated DD channel for Chhattisgarh, Naidu had also stated that a high-power transmitter would be commissioned in Jagdalpur (Bastar district headquarter) which would beam signal of AIR Jagdalpur to a radius of 200 kms.