Now, Sealdah-Ajmer express train derails near Kanpur, 2 dead

Last month, at least 140 people were killed after Indore-Patna Express derailed near same place.

By: | New Delhi | Updated: December 28, 2016 9:50 AM
At least 14 coaches of Sealdah-Ajmer express has derailed near Kanpur, early in the morning today. This comes more than a month after Indore-Patna Express derailed near the same city in which more than 140 people had lost their lives.

As per reports, at least 2 people, were killed and 28 others were injured in the incident. Soon after the incident, Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu  said that he was personally monitoring the incident and had directed the senior officials to reach the spot. He also added that through inquiry will be carried out to ascertain the cause of the accident. Railway aauthoritieshave also shared the helpline numbers.

The minister further said that ex gratia will be paid to injured and all passengers are being provided with necessary steps to ensure least inconvenience. Earlier, as per Indian Railways spokesperson Anil Saxena, there was no indication of any casualties and medical teams has reached the spot. He added that there could be some minor injuries due to the derailment.

As per initial reports, 15 coaches of the train got derailed and first 5 & last 3 coaches were intact, he added.

Superintendent of Police Prabhakar Chaudhary, while speaking of the train accident, said that the accident occured near Kanpur and reason was not not immediately known.

Ahmed Javed, the top police officer in tne state, also said that all passengers have been evacuated from coaches.

Last month, Indore-Patna Express had derailed near Kanpur, in which at least 140 people were killed and several people were injured. It was one of the biggest train accident in recent times.

