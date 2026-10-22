The government has amended the Employees’ Pension Scheme, 2026, to specify a monthly wage limit of Rs 15,000 in the provision governing its contribution to the pension scheme. This comes after the statutory wage ceiling for mandatory coverage under the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), was raised from Rs 15,000 to Rs 25,000 per month, effective September 17, 2026.

The Ministry of Labour and Employment issued the amendment through Notification No. G.S.R. 890(E) on October 15, 2026. The notification amends paragraph 4, sub-paragraph 2 of the Employees’ Pension Scheme, 2026. It replaces the earlier wording referring to an amount specified by the Central Government with the words “wages upto rupees fifteen thousand (Rs. 15,000/-) per month”. It also removes the words “and the Central Government” from the first proviso to the same provision.

The notification states that the amendment will come into force from September 17, 2026.

The distinction between the two wage limits is important for employees. The increase in the statutory wage ceiling to Rs 25,000 expands the scope of mandatory social security coverage under EPF, EPS and the Employees’ Deposit Linked Insurance Scheme, or EDLI. However, the EPFO’s FAQs state that the government’s contribution to EPS remains limited to 1.16% of wages up to Rs 15,000 per month.

Here is what the notification says and how it fits into the recent changes to EPFO’s wage ceiling.

What has changed under the Employees’ Pension Scheme, 2026?

The October 15 notification makes two changes to paragraph 4, sub-paragraph 2 of the Employees’ Pension Scheme, 2026.

First, it replaces the words “such sum as may be specified by the Central Government” with “wages upto rupees fifteen thousand (Rs. 15,000/-) per month”.

Second, it removes the words “and the Central Government” from the first proviso to that provision.

The notification does not provide a separate explanation for the deletion of these words. It also does not announce a change in the pension calculation formula or specify any increase or reduction in the pension payable to members.

The amendment should therefore be read in the context of the specific provision it changes. It should not be interpreted as an announcement of a new pension benefit or a change in the employee’s or employer’s contribution rates.

Why is the Rs 15,000 limit important when the EPFO wage ceiling is Rs 25,000?

The government recently raised the statutory wage ceiling for mandatory EPFO coverage from Rs 15,000 to Rs 25,000 per month. The revision took effect on September 17, 2026, under Notification No. S.O. 5109(E), dated September 17, 2026.

According to the EPFO FAQs, the revised ceiling applies to the statutory coverage framework under EPF, EPS and EDLI, subject to the applicable scheme provisions.

The change is significant for employees earning more than Rs 15,000 and up to Rs 25,000 per month who meet the relevant eligibility conditions. These employees can now come within the expanded mandatory coverage framework.

Does the revised ceiling affect the Government’s EPS contribution?

According to FAQs, the government’s EPS contribution remains limited to 1.16% of wages up to Rs 15,000 per month. The revision of the statutory ceiling to Rs 25,000 does not, by itself, increase the government’s contribution beyond Rs 174 per month per member. However, this will not have any impact on the member’s pension as it is dependent on the pensionable wages and pensionable service.

The EPFO estimates that the revision will bring more than 51 lakh additional employees under mandatory coverage. It may also increase contributions for existing members whose applicable contribution wages rise because of the revised ceiling.

However, the Rs 25,000 figure is the revised statutory wage ceiling for mandatory coverage. It does not mean that every employee must contribute on Rs 25,000, irrespective of their actual wages or existing contribution arrangements.

The applicable contribution depends on the employee’s wages and the relevant statutory and scheme provisions.

How much does the government contribute to EPS?

The EPFO FAQs state that the government’s contribution to EPS remains at 1.16% of wages up to Rs 15,000 per month.

This means the maximum government contribution under the provision described in the FAQs remains Rs 174 per month per member.

The calculation is straightforward:

Monthly wage limit for the government’s contribution: Rs 15,000

Government contribution rate: 1.16%

Maximum monthly government contribution: Rs 174

The FAQs clarify that raising the statutory wage ceiling for EPFO coverage to Rs 25,000 does not, by itself, increase the government’s contribution beyond Rs 174 per month per member.

This is separate from the employer’s contribution to EPS. Under the contribution framework described in the FAQs, the employer contributes 12% towards the applicable EPF and EPS components, with 8.33% allocated to EPS and the balance generally going towards EPF, subject to the applicable provisions.

The employee’s contribution is generally 12% of applicable EPF wages.

The employer’s contribution and the government’s contribution are separate. The Rs 15,000 limit referred to in the government’s contribution provision should not be confused with the revised Rs 25,000 statutory wage ceiling for mandatory EPFO coverage.

What does the Rs 25,000 wage ceiling mean for employees?

The revised ceiling is intended to bring more employees within the statutory social security framework.

According to the EPFO FAQs, employees earning above Rs 15,000 and up to Rs 25,000 per month who meet the applicable conditions will come within the expanded mandatory coverage.

The revision may also affect existing members whose contributions were previously restricted to the Rs 15,000 ceiling, even though their applicable wages were higher.

For example, consider an employee with monthly EPF wages of Rs 20,000 who is covered under the revised wage ceiling.

From the October 2026 wage month onwards, the contribution illustration in the EPFO FAQs shows the following amounts:

Contribution Rate Monthly amount Employee’s EPF contribution 12% Rs 2,400 Employer’s contribution towards EPS 8.33% Rs 1,666 Employer’s contribution towards EPF 3.67% Rs 734 Total employee and employer contributions 24% Rs 4,800

These figures are based on the EPFO’s illustration for an employee with applicable EPF wages of Rs 20,000. The actual contribution for an individual depends on the applicable rules and membership conditions.

The example also shows why employees need to distinguish between the employee’s contribution, the employer’s contribution and the government’s contribution. They are different components of the social security framework.

Will the revised wage ceiling increase the pension an employee receives?

The higher wage ceiling may affect pensionable wages for eligible members, but it does not mean that every employee will automatically receive a higher pension.

According to the EPFO FAQs, the pension payable to an individual member depends on pensionable salary, pensionable service and the other applicable conditions under EPS.

The FAQs state that the revised ceiling expands the scope for pensionable wages to be considered up to the revised statutory ceiling, subject to the applicable EPS provisions.

However, the October 15 notification does not announce a change in the pension calculation formula or a specific increase in monthly pension.

Employees should therefore distinguish between the expansion of statutory coverage, the wages on which contributions are calculated and the pension benefits ultimately payable under the scheme.

These are related matters, but they are not interchangeable.

What should employees keep in mind?

The October 15 notification amends a specific provision of the Employees’ Pension Scheme, 2026, by replacing the earlier wording with an explicit reference to wages of up to Rs 15,000 per month. It also deletes certain words from the first proviso.

Separately, the statutory wage ceiling for mandatory EPFO coverage has increased from Rs 15,000 to Rs 25,000 per month, effective September 17, 2026.

The EPFO FAQs clarify that the revised wage ceiling expands coverage under EPF, EPS and EDLI, subject to the applicable conditions. They also state that the government’s EPS contribution remains limited to 1.16% of wages up to Rs 15,000 per month, or Rs 174 per month per member.

The notification does not, by itself, announce a change in the pension calculation formula or a specific increase in pension benefits.

For employees, the key point is to understand the difference between the statutory wage ceiling for EPFO coverage and the wage limit applicable to the government’s contribution to EPS.

Disclaimer: This article is based on the Ministry of Labour and Employment’s notification dated October 15, 2026, and the EPFO’s FAQs on the revision of the statutory wage ceiling. Contribution amounts and eligibility conditions are subject to the applicable statutory provisions and scheme rules. Employees should refer to the official notification and EPFO guidance for details relevant to their individual circumstances.

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