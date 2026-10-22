Havells India Q2 Results 2026: Havells India reported a 9.7% rise in consolidated net profit for Q2FY27. The second quarter profit came in at Rs 349.22 crore against Rs 318.28 crore a year earlier, up 9.7% YoY.

Revenue from operations rose 34.6% to Rs 6,431.99 crore from Rs 4,779.33 crore. The Q2 earnings per share came in at Rs 5.57, compared with Rs 5.09 in the same quarter last year.

Havells India Q2 expenses rise 34.5% as raw material costs increase

Total expenses grew about 34.5% to Rs 5,991.98 crore. The cost of raw materials and components consumed rose to Rs 3,447.25 crore from Rs 2,686.72 crore. Employee costs were Rs 553.89 crore, against Rs 478.77 crore a year earlier.

Other income fell to Rs 32.61 crore from Rs 86.26 crore. The filing notes that the year-ago quarter included a one-time gain of Rs 45.27 crore from the sale of land and building at the company’s Faridabad facility. Finance cost stood at Rs 4.75 crore.

Compared with the April to June quarter, profit rose 20.5% from Rs 289.71 crore. Revenue was slightly lower than the first quarter’s Rs 6,518.19 crore, which had a much larger contribution from Lloyd Consumer.

Havells India Q2 segment performance: Cables and renewables lead growth

Cables remained the largest segment. Its revenue rose 47.9% to Rs 2,998.90 crore, and segment profit was Rs 304.26 crore against Rs 278.22 crore. Based on the filing’s figures, the segment’s profit as a share of revenue was about 10.1%, down from about 13.7% a year ago.

Switchgears revenue grew 31.3% to Rs 781.74 crore. Segment profit rose to Rs 198.46 crore from Rs 132.81 crore. Electrical Consumer Durables posted revenue of Rs 1,072.11 crore, up 10.7%, with segment profit of Rs 66.95 crore.

Renewables is a new reporting segment from April 1, 2026. The company carved out its Solar, Solar Pump and EVSE businesses from Others and Switchgears to form it. Revenue was Rs 329.16 crore against Rs 132.83 crore in the restated comparison. Segment profit was Rs 27.25 crore, up from Rs 5.01 crore.

Lloyd Consumer revenue rose 28.5% to Rs 619.41 crore. The segment recorded a loss of Rs 105.51 crore, little changed from a loss of Rs 105.97 crore a year earlier. Lighting & Fixtures revenue was Rs 459.50 crore, up 7.3%, while its segment profit eased to Rs 45.53 crore from Rs 54.57 crore.

Havells India H1 FY27 results: Profit falls 4% despite revenue growth

For the six months ended September 30, revenue from operations rose 26.5% to Rs 12,950.18 crore. Profit for the period fell 4% to Rs 638.93 crore from Rs 665.81 crore. Earnings per share were Rs 10.20, against Rs 10.63 a year earlier.

About Havells

Havells India is a flagship company of the QRG Group, and Anil Rai Gupta is its Chairman and Managing Director. The company is headquartered in Noida. It sells under six brands: Havells, Havells Studio, Lloyd, Havells Crabtree, Standard Electricals and REO. It makes about 90% of its finished products in-house across 15 plants in eight locations in India. Its products include cables, switchgear, lighting, fans, water heaters, and Lloyd air conditioners, refrigerators and washing machines.

Havells India share price today

Havells India’s share price increased by 0.83% as of intraday on October 22. The company’s share price decreased by 0.74% in the past month. Havells India’s share price further decreased by 27.77% in the past year.