Here’s PM Narendra Modi’s very, very special message for youngsters on lifestyle diseases; read it to change your life

PM Narendra Modi on Sunday came out with a very special message on lifestyle disorder in youngsters and how they can effectively deal with them. The prime minister, who is known to be an enthusiastic person, said that diseases like diabetes have become common in youngsters. He said that there used to be a time when these diseases were known to be ‘Raaj Rog’ or the diseases which only hit well off people of the society. The prime minister said that such diseases were very rare in young people. “But our lifestyle has changed, today these diseases are known as ‘lifestyle disorders’,” Modi said. The prime minister pointed out that one of the main reasons for being afflicted with such diseases at a young age is the lack of physical activity in our lifestyle and the changes in our eating habits. Modi said that society and the family need to pay attention towards this crisis.

“If you’ll start paying attention to it, you will see that there is no need to do anything extraordinary,” he said. He also suggested a number of small regular changes in order to transform the habits, making them a part of your way of life. Here are some points Modi suggested:

– A family should consciously try to inculcate in children the habit of playing in open grounds.

– If possible, we can make the elder family members accompany these children to the playground and play with them.

– The children can be made to take the stairs instead of taking the lift.

– After dinner, the entire family can go for a walk with the children.

– Yoga for Young India: Yoga will be helpful for especially our young friends, in maintaining a healthy lifestyle and protecting them from lifestyle disorders. The practice of Yoga 30 minutes before the school can impart many benefits.

– On the importance of Yoga: It can be practised at home and the speciality of Yoga is that it is easy, simple and accessible to all. I am saying this because a person of any age can easily practise it. It is simple because it can be easily learned and it is accessible since it can be done anywhere. No special tools or fields are needed. There are several studies being conducted on how Yoga is effective in curing diabetes.