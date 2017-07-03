Narendra Modi Israel visit: Here are top 5 things on agenda

Narendra Modi Israel visit: In a special gesture, Prime Minister Modi will be received by his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu on the airport.(Photo: Reuters)

Narendra Modi Israel visit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive in Israel’s capital Tel Aviv Tuesday on a crucial visit aimed at strengthening bilateral ties between the two nations. In a special gesture, Prime Minister Modi will be received by his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu on the airport. PM Netanyahu has already hailed Modi’s visit as a “very significant step” in strengthening bilateral relations that are on a “constant upswing”. “Next week, the Indian Prime Minister, my friend, Narendra Modi will arrive in Israel, This is a historic visit to Israel. In the 70 years of the country’s existence, no Indian Prime Minister has ever visited and this is the further expression of the state of Israel’s military, economic and diplomatic strength,” Netanyahu had said.

Here are five things which will top Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s agenda during Israel visit

Defence cooperation

PM Modi and his counterpart are expected to ink some major defence deals. As per a Reuters report, Modi will give a push to country’s ‘Make in India’ drive and will make efforts to advance sales and production of missiles, drones and radar systems. India is now Israel’s biggest arms market, buying weapons at an average of $1 billion each year. The visit could yield more arms deals, including a contract for Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI)’s Heron TP drone and Phalcon (AWACS), according to sources.

Cyber Security

Cyber security will be one of the top agendas during Modi’s visit. “Once it was a disadvantage to say that you are from Israel. Today when you talk about cyber or advanced technology, it is an advantage to say we are an Israeli company. The whole world wants us. The whole world is coming here”, Netanyahu said in his remarks at the Cyber Week 2017 conference in Tel Aviv University on Sunday, PTI reported. Terming Modi, as “one of the most important prime ministers of the world”, Israeli PM said Modi wants close cooperation with Israel in many areas including in cyber security.

Water Conservation

The issue of water conservation will also be among the various important discussions between the two countries. Days ago, Union Cabinet had approved the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the two countries on a water conservation campaign in India. The MoU is aimed at conserving water for future generations, an official statement had said. “The two countries shall work to enhance cooperation at the national, regional and international level to design, implement and monitor the professionally-designed conservation campaign,” the statement said.

Agricultural ties

Agricultural ties will also be high on agenda during PM Modi’s three-day tour. As per Israel Ambassador to India, Danny Carmon, Agriculture and water, among others, will be the areas of cooperation the “two countries wish to set up joint strategic partnerships.”

Health

Last, but not the least, India and Israel are expected to discuss support to each other on health. Interestingly, in May this year, PM Modi hosted Yaseer Arafat’s successor, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, and offered help in health and information technology.