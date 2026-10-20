Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Tuesday inaugurated two railway lines in the state and flagged off passenger train services on the newly completed sections. He also laid the foundation stone for an electric locomotive maintenance facility in Raipur, reported PTI.

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Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw joined the programme virtually from New Delhi. The newly inaugurated lines include the Tadoki-Rowghat section and the Abhanpur-Kurud broad-gauge line. Passenger services were also launched between Rowghat and Raipur, and between Raipur and Kurud.

Addressing the event, Sai said railway infrastructure across the country had expanded significantly since Prime Minister Narendra Modi took office in 2014. He said Chhattisgarh’s annual railway budget allocation had risen from around Rs 300 crore during the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government between 2004 and 2014 to more than Rs 7,000 crore under the BJP-led government at the Centre.

“It is a matter of great fortune for Chhattisgarh that two new Railway lines and train services have been inaugurated today,” Sai said, thanking Modi and Vaishnaw for the projects, reported PTI.

New rail links to improve connectivity in remote area

Sai said the Rowghat-Raipur train service had been a long-standing demand and would improve connectivity for people living in remote parts of the state.

The Raipur-Dhamtari route via Kurud previously had a narrow-gauge railway line. With the broad-gauge network now extended to Kurud, work is underway to extend the line further to Dhamtari, the chief minister said.

He also highlighted other major railway projects sanctioned in Chhattisgarh, including the Parmalkasa-Kharsia corridor, the 182-km Ambikapur-Barwadih project connecting Chhattisgarh with Jharkhand, and the Rowghat-Jagdalpur line.

Sai said 32 railway stations in the state were being upgraded into world-class facilities, with eight already completed and dedicated to the nation.

Vaishnaw said the Centre was prioritising railway connectivity in areas that had remained outside the network for decades.

“With the inauguration of new section (Tadoki-Rowghat), Raipur has been connected to Rowghat via Dallirajhra and the link will be further extended to Jagdalpur, and then to Koraput in adjoining Odisha and Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh,” he said.

The railway minister added that Sai had decided to prioritise land acquisition for the Rowghat-Jagdalpur railway line.

Rs 57,000 crore worth of railway works underway

Vaishnaw said railway projects worth around Rs 57,000 crore were being implemented in Chhattisgarh and that the state had achieved complete railway electrification. He also assured that funding would not be a constraint for railway projects in the BJP-ruled state.

The electric locomotive maintenance facility planned in Raipur will cater to modern 9,000-horsepower locomotives, he said. Vaishnaw added that these powerful locomotives met international standards and could potentially be exported in the future.

Officials said the 95-km Dallirajhara-Rowghat railway project was completed last month after tracks were laid on the final 17.5-km stretch between Tadoki and Rowghat. Passenger services were already operating on the 77.5-km Dallirajhara-Tadoki section, while operations on the newly completed stretch began on Tuesday.

The electrified, single-line broad-gauge section forms part of the approximately 240-km Dallirajhara-Rowghat-Jagdalpur project. The joint venture involves the Chhattisgarh government, the National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC), the Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) and the Railways.

The project is expected to strengthen connectivity across remote parts of the Bastar region, which was once considered a Maoist stronghold. It will also support the movement of iron ore from Rowghat mines to SAIL’s Bhilai Steel Plant in Durg district.

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Officials said the improved rail network would also make it easier for residents to access education, healthcare and employment opportunities, while supporting the movement of agricultural produce and other commercial goods.