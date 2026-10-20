Rural India continued to drive growth in several fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) categories in the September quarter, with beverages, packaged food, chocolates and confectionery recording stronger value growth as spending power remained resilient. However, the narrowing gap between rural and urban demand is raising questions about the sustainability of the recovery, particularly as inflationary pressures and weak wage growth threaten to constrain consumption in the hinterlands.

According to data shared by Bizom, a retail intelligence platform, packaged food recorded year-on-year value growth of 20.3% in rural markets in Q2FY27, followed by chocolates and confectionery at 16.4% and beverages at 12.2%. The growth in these categories was supported by out-of-home consumption, Parth Sethi, growth officer, CEO’s office, Bizom, said, indicating continued spending on convenient, impulse-led products even as households remain sensitive to price pressures.

Bizom tracks value growth across FMCG categories in 10 million retail outlets. It does not report volume growth.

Yet, the rural growth advantage is showing signs of moderation. Rural FMCG demand outpaced urban markets by about two times in the September quarter, compared with four to five times in each of the preceding quarters — Q4FY26 and Q1FY27, according to Bizom (see chart). The narrowing gap reflects a combination of moderating rural momentum and improved urban consumption. Festive spending in urban households was one factor supporting city markets during the quarter, Bizom said.

“August was when the festive season began and festive season consumption is what is driving up FMCG growth in urban areas despite price hikes in the September quarter,” Sethi said.

In urban areas, branded commodities led value growth at 10.5%, followed by packaged food at 9%, dairy products at 8.5% and home care at 8.3% in Q2. The performance suggests that consumption growth is broadening beyond rural markets, even as the pace of recovery varies across categories and geographies. The shift comes at a critical time for consumer goods companies, which have relied on rural India to drive incremental sales growth amid uneven consumption trends in urban markets in recent years. Rural markets account for roughly a third of India’s FMCG sales, with urban markets contributing the remainder.

“Rural has continued to outpace urban consumption in the September quarter. But the geopolitical and inflationary environment are a key monitorable,” Mohit Malhotra, global CEO, Dabur, said. Brent crude touched $110 a barrel this week, raising fears that it would trigger a fresh round of inflationary pressures, given that everyday products from soaps to toothpastes, detergents and shampoos use crude-linked derivatives as their inputs.

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For companies, the direction of rural demand will be particularly important in determining sales momentum in the coming months. FMCG experts and executives expect the trend to face fresh challenges in October, as inflationary pressures and weak wage growth squeeze household budgets in rural areas.

“Agriculture households are vulnerable on two fronts: lower farm income possibly because of downside in kharif crop output on the back of deficient and uneven monsoon. Second, higher inflation led by food, will hurt households by denting their purchasing power,” Yuvika Singhal, economist at QuantEco Research, said.

While the September-quarter numbers indicate that rural spending remains relatively robust, the moderation in its lead over urban markets suggests that the recovery may not be uniform or sustained across the consumption landscape in the months ahead.