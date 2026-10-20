336 days. That is how long the US Department of Labor (DOL) took, on average, to complete a PERM analyst review in August 2026. Over 45,000 PERM prevailing wage requests are still waiting for a decision, going by the DOL’s latest processing data. Further, the DOL is only now reviewing PERM cases filed in December 2025.

So what does this mean for Indians waiting on a green card? Let’s break it down.

What is PERM, and why does it come first?

PERM and the H-1B visa program are separate; the H-1B program allows temporary employment of foreign workers in specialty occupations without the need for PERM. An employer must obtain a Labor Condition Application (LCA) for an H-1B visa holder as the first step toward a green card. A permanent labour certification (PERM) issued by the DOL allows an employer to hire a foreign worker to work permanently in the United States.

In most cases, the employer must first get a certified labour certification application from the DOL’s Employment and Training Administration (ETA). Only then can it file an immigration petition with the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS).

The DOL must certify two things to USCIS. First, there are not enough US workers who are able, willing, qualified and available for the job in that area. Second, the foreign worker’s employment will not hurt the wages and working conditions of similar US workers.

Once the DOL approves the application, the employer needs to seek immigration authorisation from USCIS.

The PERM queue is where the wait is longest. There are reports that several PERM applications have been denied or delayed. Now, the DOL has put out its most recent data on PERM and prevailing wage determination (PWD) processing.

As per the DOL’s Office of Foreign Labor Certification, Analyst Review is currently working on cases filed in December 2025. Audit Review is in the same month. Reconsideration requests to the Certifying Officer are in May 2026.

PERM processing times (as of 10/05/2026)

Processing Queue Priority Date Analyst Review December 2025 Audit Review December 2025 Reconsideration Request to the CO May 2026

These dates show the month and year in which cases were filed and are being adjudicated now. For reconsideration requests, the date shows when the cases under review were appealed.

These figures show the time taken to process applications. The DOL says actual timelines for each employer’s PERM application may vary from the average, depending on material facts and individual circumstances. The DOL reports the average for all PERM applications for the most recent month.

Cloudera barred, eight big names suspended earlier

The scrutiny is not only about queues. Cloudera has been barred from the PERM programme for two years. Earlier, the DOL suspended eight companies from the PERM labour certification programme, the first step in most employer-sponsored green cards. They are Microsoft, Adobe, Cognizant, Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Wipro, HCL Technologies and Capgemini. Four of the eight are Indian IT majors. So Indian workers are likely to feel it.

Why are over 45,000 wage requests still waiting?

Before a PERM case is filed, employers need a prevailing wage determination (PWD). Think of it as the DOL’s wage benchmark for the job.

The PERM pile here is heavy. As of September 30, 2026, the DOL showed these pending requests. Note that these are backlog counts, not delayed cases. The DOL excludes withdrawn and voided requests, so the numbers can change.

Prevailing wage determination processing times (as of 9/30/2026)

Processing Queue OEWS Receipt Date Non-OEWS Receipt Date CW-1 August 2026 — H-1B June 2026 June 2026 H-2B August 2026 — PERM June 2026 June 2026 Redeterminations H-1B: August 2026

PERM: July 2026 Center Director Reviews CW-1: September 2026

H-1B: July 2026

H-2B: June 2026

PERM: July 2026

The above dates reflect the month and year in which applications were filed (request date) or the submission date of the appeal request for Redeterminations or Center Director Review.

Average Number of Days to Process PERM Applications

Determinations Month Calendar Days Analyst Review August 2026 336 Audit Review August 2026 N/A

Prevailing Wage Determination Processing Times (as of 9/30/2026)

April 2026 8 May 2026 36 June 2026 3532 July 2026 15959 August 2026 14980 September 2026 14519

What about H-1B wage requests?

The H-1B queue is smaller, but it is not moving faster. The DOL is processing H-1B prevailing wage requests received in June 2026.

Receipt Month Remaining Requests April 2026 3 May 2026 1 June 2026 74 July 2026 248 August 2026 183 September 2026 201

H-1B redeterminations, which are appeals of a wage decision, are at August 2026. For PERM, they are at July 2026.

What should applicants do now?

The data points to a long road, especially for those waiting on PERM. Check your filing month against the DOL’s current queue dates. Plan for long timelines. The 336-day average is only for the analyst review stage. Talk to your employer or immigration attorney if your case is well past the posted month.

Latest on PERM

The PERM labor certification program, used by US companies and foreign workers for employment-based immigration sponsorship, is set to see radical changes under a new proposed rule (NPRM). The Department of Labor has proposed to modernize the Labor Market Test and improve protections for US workers through a new NPRM affecting the PERM Immigrant Visa Program. This proposal has now been submitted to the White House for review.

As of September 30, 2026, the DOL is still processing PERM applications, putting the average processing time at around 336 days. The PERM Backlog Reduction Act introduces a premium processing option at the Department of Labor to expedite the processing of Form ETA-9089, the PERM Labor Certification. The proposed timeline is to process this form within 30 days, and a premium fee of $1,200 will be charged, subject to annual adjustments for inflation starting from FY2028.

Disclaimer: This article is for information only and is not legal advice. Applicants should consult a qualified immigration attorney for their case.