Narendra Modi government to open Atal Tinkering Labs in 30,000 schools in next 3 years: Amitabh Kant

With the aim to promote emerging technologies like Internet of Things, Artificial Intelligence, Blockchain, 3D and Robotics among school students, Prime Minister Narendra Modi government is mulling to open Atal Tinkering Labs in 30,000 schools across the country in next 3 years, said a top government official. Atal Tinkering Labs offers educational and learning – ‘do it yourself’ kits – and equipment on science, electronics, robotics, open source microcontroller boards, sensors and 3D printers and computers. The labs are being created within schools by Atal Innovation Mission under the guidance of central government think-tank Niti Aayog, where young students from class 6th to class 12th get hands-on experience in advanced technologies.

“As many as 2400 schools across the country had already been selected to set up Atal Tinkering Labs and we will take this number to 30,000 in next three years,” said NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant, adding that “India’s growth for the next few decades will depend on the innovations coming out of these tinkering labs. Tomorrow’s ideas come from students, who will disrupt industries and creative sectors with new technologies and processes which will thrust India into the leadership position for technological creativity and innovation.” According to Mission Director of AIM Ramanathan Ramanan, currently1100 labs are operational across the country and by the end of June, when schools re-open, about 1500 labs will be ready for students. Government has roped-in as many as 5,000 individual mentors to guide students. In addition, it is partnering with global technology giants having significant investment in emerging technologies. So far, Atal Innovation Mission has signed agreements with American technology giants IBM, Intel and on Tuesday it signed a Statement of Intent (SOI) with German enterprise software maker SAP.

According to SOI, SAP will set-up 100 labs across Delhi, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana by 2018-19, out which about 50 labs are already operational. Under this programme, SAP employee will volunteers to coach and mentor students in advanced technology topics, and the design lab of SAP Labs India, will provide training and allow students to gain hands-on experience with technology gadgets. SAP will also provide CSR grants through non-profit partners. “These partnerships are a win-win situation and this is possible only through effective public-private partnership and we are delighted to have SAP partner with us on AIM to nurture the future talent of our country,” said Kant, adding that 93% of India’s districts and 98% of upcoming Smart Cities are already covered in this mission.

“Collaborating with governments and academia will allow us to further ignite innovation in India’s large student population through providing the right guidance, knowledge, and infrastructure, which not only improves lives but also advances the technology ecosystem as a whole,” said Bernd Leukert, member of the Executive Board of SAP SE, Products & Innovation.