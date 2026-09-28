South Central Railway (SCR) has announced special train services on the Charlapalli–Berhampur and Mumbai–Chennai routes to handle the expected increase in passenger demand during the festive season.

The services will run for a limited period in October and November, offering additional travel options on the two routes.

The special trains will run on fixed days during the period, with stops at several stations along their routes. Check out the service dates, timings, and stoppages below.

Charlapalli–Berhampur special trains: Schedule, timings, route

Train No. 07027 Charlapalli–Berhampur Special will run on Fridays from October 2 to November 27, with nine services. It will depart Charlapalli at 3:00 pm and reach Berhampur at 11:35 am the next day.

The return service, Train No. 07028 Berhampur–Charlapalli Special, will operate on Saturdays from October 3 to November 28, also with nine services. It will depart Berhampur at 1:00 pm and reach Charlapalli at 7:30 am the next day.

The trains will stop at stations including Nalgonda, Miryalaguda, Sattenapalli, Guntur, Vijayawada, Eluru, Tadepalligudem, Rajahmundry, Samalkot, Anakapalle, Duvvada, Vizianagaram, Srikakulam Road, Palasa and Ichchapuram, among others.

The services will have 2AC, 3AC, Sleeper, and General Second Class coaches.

Mumbai–Chennai special trains: Schedule, timings, route

SCR will also operate Train No. 01015 CST Mumbai–Chennai Beach Special on Wednesdays from October 14 to November 18, with six services. The train will depart CST Mumbai at 12:35 am and arrive at Chennai Beach at 11:30 pm on the same day.

Its return service, Train No. 01016 Chennai Beach–CST Mumbai Special, will run on Thursdays from October 15 to November 19, with six services. It will depart Chennai Beach at 4:00 am and reach CST Mumbai at 4:05 am the following day.

The train will halt at stations including Dadar, Thane, Kalyan, Lonavala, Pune, Daund, Solapur, Kalaburagi, Wadi, Raichur, Mantralayam Road, Adoni, Guntakal, Gooty, Kadapa, Rajampet, Renigunta, Arakkonam and Perambur.

These services will have 2AC and 3AC coaches.

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More trains, smoother travel and better connectivity

The introduction of these special trains will add capacity on the two routes during the festive season, which could help ease pressure on regular trains on busy travel dates.

The additional services will also give passengers another travel option while strengthening rail connectivity between the destinations covered by these routes.