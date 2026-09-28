Kalpataru Projects International (KPIL) has received a Letter of Award (LoA) for the Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) of a gas pipeline project in the United Arab Emirates.

Commenting on the win, Manish Mohnot, MD & CEO, KPIL, said, “We are delighted to secure this prestigious international project, which reinforces our proven capabilities and robust track record in the global Oil and Gas sector. This win stands as a powerful testament to our technical expertise, operational excellence and capability to scale global operations.”

Kalpataru Projects also wins Rs 2,025 cr orders

Kalpataru Projects International (KPIL) also secured new orders and awards worth around Rs 2,025 crore on September 24. The order was across its Power Transmission & Distribution (T&D), Buildings & Factories (B&F), and Oil & Gas businesses in India and international markets.

About Kalpataru Projects International

Kalpataru Projects International (KPIL) is one of the largest engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) companies

in the world, with a global footprint spanning 75 countries.

Kalpataru Projects International offers integrated EPC solutions across diverse sectors, including power transmission and distribution, buildings and factories, water supply and treatment, railways, oil and gas infrastructure, urban mobility, highways, and airports.

The company operates two manufacturing facilities in India for the fabrication of power transmission towers, heavy metal structures, and scaffolding and formwork systems. In FY2026, Kalpataru Projects International generated a revenue of Rs 27,143 crores (~$ 2.9 billion), with more than 250 projects under execution across over 30 countries.

ALSO READ

Kalpataru Projects International share price

The share price of Kalpataru Projects International has gained 29.25% in last six months.On year-to-date (YTD) basis, the stock has increased 15.46%.



