Boeing is working on a permanent software fix after identifying a problem in certain 737 MAX aircraft that can reduce access to automated flight guidance during a particular landing scenario.

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The issue involves a cockpit software update and can arise when pilots change the planned flight path after a missed approach, according to a Wall Street Journal report citing company documents.

The development is relevant to India, where Air India Express and Akasa Air together operate about 96 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft. Air India Express has around 53 of these planes, while Akasa Air operates 43.

What is the issue with Boeing 737 MAX software?

According to the WSJ report, the problem can occur when a crew modifies the approach after a missed landing attempt. In such a situation, an automated navigation function may no longer be available.

Boeing has already alerted operators and advised them on procedures to follow in such circumstances. The aircraft maker said the guidance was intended to reinforce procedures that pilots already use.

“Last month, we informed all 737 operators about a software issue where pilots may experience a reduction in automation during a landing scenario. We shared information with operators that reinforced existing pilot procedures for safely handling such cases,” the Boeing spokesperson said in a statement, reported PTI.

Sources said Boeing has also advised operators to reset the system after a missed approach as a precaution while the permanent software solution is developed, reported PTI.

In a separate response to Reuters, Boeing confirmed that engineers are working on an update to address the issue permanently.

“We shared information with operators that reinforced existing pilot procedures for safely handling such cases. Our engineers are working on a software update to permanently address the issue,” Boeing said in an emailed statement to Reuters.

The number of aircraft currently flying with the affected software was not immediately clear, according to the WSJ report. Airlines, Boeing and regulators are assessing the scope of the issue and whether it poses a safety concern.

FAA launches review as airlines assess impact

The US Federal Aviation Administration said it was aware of the issue involving a software update for flight computers installed on certain 737 MAX aircraft, reported Reuters.

The regulator said it was coordinating with Boeing and airlines and would review the matter through its corrective action process.

“The ⁠FAA will convene a Corrective Action Review Board and will take immediate action if it identifies ⁠a safety ‌concern,” the FAA said in a statement, reported Reuters.

In India, Akasa Air said it was in touch with Boeing and that the issue had not affected the safety of its operations.

“We are closely coordinating with Boeing and can confirm that there is no impact to the safety of Akasa Air operations. “Our aircraft continue to operate safely in accordance with established procedures and applicable regulatory requirements,” an airline spokesperson told PTI in a statement.

Akasa did not clarify whether any of its 43 737 MAX aircraft are among those fitted with the affected software.

Air India Express did not respond to queries. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) had also not immediately commented on whether it was examining the issue or considering any separate instructions for Indian carriers, reported PTI.

The development comes amid continued scrutiny of Boeing’s 737 MAX programme following the crashes of two aircraft in 2018 and 2019, which resulted in a worldwide grounding of the type. The company also faced renewed safety concerns after a cabin panel detached from an Alaska Airlines 737 MAX 9 in January 2024.

According to the WSJ, Southwest Airlines and United Airlines have asked Boeing not to deliver new 737 MAX aircraft equipped with the affected software and have sought an earlier software version instead.

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Boeing has delivered more than 2,400 737 MAX aircraft worldwide.

The issue comes alongside a separate development involving Airbus. Earlier this week, the European manufacturer identified a quality problem with the surface protection coating on the fuselage of a significant number of A321neo aircraft. Sources said around a dozen A321neo aircraft operated by IndiGo are affected.

IndiGo and Air India together operate around 190 A321neo aircraft.