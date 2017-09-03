Modi Cabinet Reshuffle: After cabinet rejig, here is how ministers reacted

As many as nine new ministers, including some former bureaucrats took oath today. (ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has rejigged his Cabinet and this move saw the induction of new members on Sunday morning as well as re-allocation of portfolios too. As many as nine new ministers, including some former bureaucrats took oath today. Dharmendra Pradhan, Piyush Goyal, Nirmala Sitharaman and Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi have been given Cabinet rank. Shiv Pratap Shukla, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Ashwini Kumar Choubey and Virendra Kumar sworn in as Ministers of State. While, ex-IAS officer Alphons Kannanthanam, the former Mumbai police chief Satyapal Singh, former home secretary RK Singh, Anant Kumar Hegde and former diplomat Hardeep Singh Puri was also sworn in as MoS. Many of these stalwarts have provided their initial reactions after the swearing-in ceremony.

Here are reactions of the minister on the lastest Cabinet reshuffle:

1) Dharmendra Pradhan after he was promoted to cabinet rank said, “Grateful to PM Modi. Working together to make India a leading nation by 2022,” reported ANI.

2) “Our duty is to match up to expectations of PM Modi. We pledge to carry our duties honestly,” MA Naqvi was quoted by ANI as saying.

3) Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself congratulated all those who joined his Council of Ministers. He was quoted by PTI as saying that their experience and wisdom would add immense value to it. He took to Twitter and wrote: “I congratulate my colleagues @dpradhanbjp, @PiyushGoyal, @nsitharaman and @naqvimukhtar on joining the Union Cabinet.”

4) Union Minister Smriti Z Irani, also congratulated the ministers on Twitter. She wrote, “Heartiest congratulations to @PiyushGoyal ji, @nsitharaman ji, @dpradhanbjp ji & @naqvimukhtar ji on taking oath as Cabinet Ministers.”

5) Meanwhile, the Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad said, “Government’s image already tarnished. Whatever changes they make, it’s tough to rebuild the image,” reported ANI.

6) Lalu Yadav took a jibe at Modi government and said, “They didn’t even get invites (oath ceremony). One who leaves his people won’t be taken in by others. It’s Nitish Kumar’s fate,” reported ANI.

7) KJ Alphons who took the oath as the new Union Minister was quoted by ANI as saying, “Thrilled, I was not expecting this. Great surprise.”

8) Meanwhile Uma Bharti who did not attended the ceremony said, “My programs were already fixed, I am not angry,” reported ANI.

9) “Mujhe kaha gaya hai ki Arun Jaitley ji ke saath rehna hai, unke netritva mein kaam karna hai (I have been told that I have to stay with Arun Jaitley, have to work under his leadership),” said Shiv Pratap Shukla, MoS.

10) RK Singh thanked PM Modi for inducting him in his Cabinet, promising to live up to the expectations of the former. Talking to the media he said, “I thank Prime Minister Modi for expressing confidence in my ability and I will try live up to that confidence and expectations,” reported ANI.