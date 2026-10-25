For listed and unlisted firms racing to meet their annual reporting requirements, the ministry of corporate affairs (MCA) has offered some breathing room by extending the deadlines for annual filings.

The ministry has now allowed companies to file their financial statements for FY26 by December 31, 2026, and annual returns by January 31 next year, without paying additional fees.

In a circular, the MCA said it had received requests from stakeholders seeking more time to file annual statutory forms for FY26.

“In view of the representations received and to enable companies to complete their annual statutory filings, it has been decided that companies will be allowed to file,” the MCA said.

Before the extension, the deadlines were October 31 for financial statements and November 30 for annual returns.

The extension covers forms used by companies to file consolidated financial statements, report financial data in XBRL format, and submit financial statements under Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) applicable to non-banking financial companies (NBFCs).

The fresh relief also includes annual returns (MGT-7 and MGT-7A), which require companies to report details such as their shareholding and management. The deadline for filing these returns has been extended to January 31 next year.

This is the second consecutive financial year in which the MCA has extended filing deadlines. In October 2025, it gave companies until December 31 to file FY25 financial statements and annual returns, before extending the deadline to January 31 this year.

However, the relief is limited to the filing of these documents. The ministry has not extended the deadline for holding annual general meetings (AGMs), and companies that have missed their applicable AGM deadlines will remain liable under the law.

“It is hereby clarified that this general circular shall not be construed as conferring any extension of statutory time for holding of AGMs by the companies under the Act,” the circular said.

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Under Section 96 of the Companies Act, companies are generally required to hold their AGMs within six months of the end of the financial year. For companies whose financial year ends on March 31, the deadline is September 30, subject to applicable exceptions.

Meanwhile, experts have questioned the repeated extensions, saying companies should be able to meet annual filing deadlines unless they face technical glitches. “It is difficult to understand what practical difficulties companies face in completing these filings, unless there are technical glitches,” said Ashok Haldia, former secretary at ICAI.

The MCA has also warned that filings made after the extended deadlines will attract applicable fees, including additional fees. These will be calculated from the original statutory due dates, rather than from the extended deadlines.