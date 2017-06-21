Karnataka farm loan waiver: CM Siddaramaiah waives crop loans up to Rs 50,000 per farmer

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announce a crop loan waiver up to Rs 50,000 per farmer today. (Photo: PTI)

Karnataka Farm Loan Waiver: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in the state Assembly today announced the crop loan waiver of up to Rs 50,000 per farmer which is set to cost the state exchequer Rs 8,165 crore, according to a PTI report. Only a total number of 22,27,506 farmers who obtained their short term crop loans from the cooperative banks will enjoy the benefits of the loan waiver announced in the Karnataka Assembly today. CM Siddaramaiah before announcing the farm loans said, “Farmers are in distress. They have been demanding loan waiver. We have to respond to farmers, even though it will have an impact on state’s finances,” as quoted in the report.

Further while talking about the move to waive off farmer’s loans up to Rs 50,000 which is restricted to the farmers who obtained their short-term loans from cooperative banks, CM said that this step is being taken in the interest of agriculture sector. He added, that the government has decided to come to the rescue of 22,27,506 farmers and waived their crop loan or a short-term loan from cooperative banks, outstanding till yesterday, by Rs 50,000 on each farmer. He also sais that Rs 10,736 crore loans have been obtained by 22,27,506 farmers from the cooperative banks in the state.

Siddaramaiah further dragged the PM Narendra Modi-led NDA government into the conversation and said that now the Centre will have to come to the rescue of farmers by waiving the loan obtained by them from nationalized and Grameen banks. He further added that loans obtained by the cooperative banks only amount to 20 per cent of the total loan obtained by the farmers. 80 per cent of the total loan is from Grameen, nationalized and others banks that come under the ambit of the central government, as quoted in the report.