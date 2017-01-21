JNU Teachers on strike to lose out one day’s salary 

Pramod Kumar, the Registrar of the university, has written to all faculty members asking them to convey in writing about their participation in a strike called by the JNU Teachers’ Association (JNUTA) within 10 days. (PTI)

Jawaharlal Nehru University Teachers’ Association observed a strike against ‘administrative threats to colleagues’ and to press for the ‘democratic functioning of institutions within JNU’, among other things on January 17. However, Pramod Kumar, the Registrar of the university, has written to all faculty members asking them to convey in writing about their participation in a strike called by the JNU Teachers’ Association (JNUTA) within 10 days.

As per reports by The Indian Express, the Registrar mentioned that JNU teachers, who participated in a day-long strike, will lose a day’s salary and would not be given ‘pay and allowances’.

The Registrar issued letter to five teachers asking them not participate in the events at the administrative block and also asked them to ‘follow the rules’. Although in an open defiance, the JNUTA has gone ahead with a week-long lecture series at the venue.

The notice that was issued on 19 January, mentioned the Registrar stating that all faculty members – who had participated in the strike on January 17 – are to inform in writing within 10 days about the same. Also, it will be presumed that the faculty member had not participated in the strike, if no information is received from them in this regard. Those who had participated in the strike will not be given pay and allowances for the aforementioned day of strike, under the principle of ‘No Work No Pay’. The notice also said that it has proposed to take action against those faculty members who participated in the strike on January 17 and the faculty member(s) will be given the opportunity of being heard before such action is taken.