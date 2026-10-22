For years, Asian Energy Services made money by helping other companies look for oil and gas. It provided the technical services needed to understand what lay beneath the ground, develop fields and keep energy infrastructure running. It did not need to own the oil to earn from the business.

Now, it wants a bigger share of the economics.

The company is expanding from technical services into oil and gas production, adding an international services business and building out its mineral infrastructure operations. The attraction is straightforward. A company that provides services, earns fees for the work it performs. But a company that owns a producing oilfield can also benefit from the hydrocarbons it extracts.

Asian Energy Services 1-Year Share Price Chart

That second business comes with a different set of risks. Producing oil requires capital, output can disappoint and commodity prices can change the economics of a project. The question is whether Asian Energy Services can turn this shift into a more profitable business, rather than simply a larger one.

From finding oil to producing it

Asian Energy Services has more than three decades of experience in specialist services such as seismic surveys. These surveys help energy companies understand what lies beneath the ground before deciding where to drill. The company later expanded into engineering, procurement and construction (EPC), operations and maintenance (O&M), integrated field development and mineral infrastructure.

The next step came in September 2025, when Asian Energy Services moved forward with the proposed merger of Oilmax Energy. The National Company Law Tribunal sanctioned the merger on 29 September 2026 and the company received the certified order on 15 October 2026. The merger brings producing and developing oil and gas assets into the business, extending its role from providing services to energy companies to earning directly from oil production.

It brings producing and developing oil and gas assets into the group, moving Asian Energy Services beyond simply earning fees for providing services. It can now also benefit from the oil and gas produced from these assets.

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The businesses could complement one another. Seismic surveys help identify resources, field development prepares them for production and maintenance keeps facilities running. Oilmax adds the opportunity to earn from the hydrocarbons themselves, while mineral infrastructure provides a separate source of business linked to mining and material handling.

More importantly, Oilmax could change the economics of the company. Oil production can generate higher margins and faster cash flows than project-based services. If production increases as planned, it could lift the group’s profitability and reduce its dependence on the services business.

But that benefit is not automatic. Developing oilfields requires capital and production can fall short of expectations. The real test is whether Asian Energy Services can turn its broader business into higher margins, stronger cash flows and better returns for shareholders.

Revenue has taken off. Margins have gone the other way

The recent numbers show that the expansion is changing the company’s growth. Consolidated revenue from operations rose 70.1% in FY26. EBITDA grew at roughly half the rate of sales and the EBITDA margin fell from approximately 15.6% to 12.5%. In other words, the company generated substantially more revenue but retained a smaller share of each rupee as operating earnings.

Kuiper, an international energy-services business, was acquired in 2025 and has been included in Asian Energy Services’ consolidated results since September that year. Some of the reported growth reflects adding a business that was not included in the previous year’s full-year consolidated figures. The company also reported an exceptional charge of Rs 9.4 crore in FY26, including acquisition-related costs and a write-off. Reported profit and profit adjusted for exceptional items should therefore be kept separate when assessing its performance.

The June quarter of FY27 showed faster growth, but the margin question remained. Consolidated revenue increased 135% year on year. Yet the EBITDA margin declined to 8.1% from 10.5% in the corresponding quarter a year earlier.

The company has cited the volatile Middle East operating environment, while the mix of contracts also influences quarterly margins. These factors may explain part of the pressure, but investors need to see the improvement in profitability in the reported numbers. Faster revenue growth is useful only if more of that revenue eventually reaches the bottom line and generates cash.

Why the Rs 1,754 Crore Order Book is Only Half the Story

The standalone order book stands at about Rs 1,754 crore. Oil and gas services account for 60%, with mineral services making up the rest. The figure excludes Kuiper and Oilmax, as well as covering third-party contracts for the standalone business.

Asian Energy Services’ Rs 1,754 Crore Order Book: Where the Business Stands

Source: Company Presentation

Management has also identified an active bidding pipeline of Rs 3,000 crore to Rs 4,000 crore. These are opportunities, not confirmed orders. Winning them is one thing; delivering them at profitable margins is another.

The order book, therefore, tells only part of the story. Projects can be delayed, costs can rise and customer payments can take time. Growth creates value only when the company earns a reasonable return on the work it undertakes.

Will High Margins Offset Capital Drain?

The bigger opportunity lies in oil production. As a service provider, Asian Energy Services earns money by working for clients. Owning a stake in producing oilfields gives it another way to make money: increasing the amount of oil it produces. But this also means taking on the cost and risk of developing the fields.

At Indrora in Gujarat, one well is already producing around 100 barrels of oil a day, while a second is being tested. The company wants production from the block to reach around 1,000 barrels a day by FY27. Getting there will depend on the results of further drilling and how quickly new wells can start producing.

Mewad is another potential source of growth. The company is working towards production of around 1,000 barrels a day from this field through a phased development plan. These are targets, however and the actual output will depend on how the field develops.

The bigger prize is Oilmax, which brings a portfolio of five oil and gas blocks, with estimated hydrocarbon reserves of around 70 million barrels. Current production is about 2,500 barrels a day and the company aims to increase this to around 10,000 barrels a day by FY29 or FY30.

Oilmax: Can production quadruple by FY30?

Asset Current production / status Target Oilmax portfolio Around 2,500 barrels per day 10,000 barrels per day by FY29 or FY30 Indrora One well producing around 100 barrels per day Around 1,000 barrels per day at block level by FY27 Mewad Discovery under development Around 1,000 barrels per day through phased development

Source: Company disclosures and investor presentation

Oilmax’s existing operations are reported to generate an EBITDA margin of more than 50%, with production costs of around US$5 per barrel. If these economics hold as output expands, oil production could become an important source of earnings. But higher output will require investment and actual returns will depend on costs, oil prices and how much production the fields can sustain.

Asian Energy Services wants to move beyond service fees and earn directly from oil production. Success depends on raising output as planned; delays or disappointing drilling results could tie up capital without delivering the expected returns.

Management has set itself a test

The near-term guidance gives investors a way to judge whether the strategy is working. Management indicated that the standalone Indian services business could grow by 30% to 40% in FY27. It also set a Kuiper revenue target of US$60 million to US$65 million and aimed to improve the standalone EBITDA margin by 100 to 200 basis points during the year.

The standalone Indian business showed encouraging numbers in the June quarter. Revenue rose 29.4% year on year while EBITDA margin improved to 10.9% from 10.3%, a more positive result than the decline in the consolidated margin.

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Standalone results show how the Indian services business is performing, while consolidated results include acquisitions and the wider group. Investors need both, but comparing figures from different bases can give a misleading picture of growth and margins.

Kuiper is another test. Existing contracts and master service agreements offer revenue visibility of US$60 million to US$65 million, while the company aims to grow annual revenue towards US$100 million by FY29. Reaching that target will depend on retaining contracts, controlling costs and protecting margins.

Returns offer a final check on the expansion strategy. Consolidated return on capital employed (ROCE) was around 16.3%, while return on equity (ROE) stood at approximately 12.8%. These are respectable returns, but further expansion must translate into better profitability and cash generation to justify the capital being committed.

Can Asian Energy Justify Its 30x P/E Valuation?

At around Rs 425, the stock trades at roughly 32 times earnings. Investors are already paying for future growth from the services business, Oilmax and Kuiper. If margins weaken or production targets slip, the valuation could come under pressure.

What the valuation is asking investors to believe

Indicator Current position Why it matters Price-to-earnings ratio 32 times Investors are paying for future growth Return on capital employed 16.3% Measures returns generated from capital employed Return on equity 12.8% Measures returns earned on shareholders’ equity FY26 EBITDA margin 12.5% Below the 15.6% recorded in FY25 FY26 operating cash flow Rs 53 crore Shows the cash generated by operations

Source: Company disclosures

The company’s changing business mix also makes past earnings a less reliable guide. Acquisitions, expansion and changes in the share count mean investors need to watch earnings per share, not just total profit.

Promoter holding fell from 60.75% in March 2026 to 56.10% in September 2026, while promoter pledge remained zero. The reason for the decline needs to be checked against company disclosures before concluding.

The stock could justify its valuation if margins improve, oil production rises and cash collection strengthens. But if these gains take longer than expected, revenue growth alone may not be enough to support the share price.

The next test is turning expansion into cash

Asian Energy Services is attempting to build a business with three distinct drivers: an Indian oilfield-services platform, an international services operation through Kuiper and producing energy assets through Oilmax. The order book offers visibility, while the production targets and stated cost profile suggest that Oilmax could materially change the group’s profitability over time.

But a larger business is not necessarily a better investment. The key questions are whether Oilmax can raise production towards its target, whether margins improve across the services businesses and whether operating cash flow can support the investment required without persistent reliance on outside capital.

For now, the opportunity is clear, but so is the test. Investors need evidence that the company can turn its expanding portfolio into sustainable cash generation and better returns on capital. Until that happens, the transformation remains a promising plan rather than a completed success.

Disclaimer

Note: We have relied on data from www.Screener.in throughout this article. Only in cases where the data was not available, have we used an alternate, but widely used and accepted source of information.

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Manvi Aggarwal has been tracking the stock markets for nearly two decades. She spent about eight years as a financial analyst at a value-style fund, managing money for international investors. That’s where she honed her expertise in deep-dive research, looking beyond the obvious to spot value where others didn’t. Now, she brings that same sharp eye to uncovering overlooked and misunderstood investment opportunities in Indian equities. As a columnist for LiveMint and Equitymaster, she breaks down complex financial trends into actionable insights for investors.

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