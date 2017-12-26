JeM terrorist Noor Muhammad killed in encounter between security forces, terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir

The 50 RR of Jammu and Kashmir Police and 110 Battalion CRPF personnel are on the ground conducting the operation. (ANI)

Wanted Jaish-e-Mohammed militant Noor Muhammad killed in the encounter in Sempora in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district. The fresh encounter in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district took place between Indian security forces and terrorists. According to the reports of ANI, two terrorists are were trapped in the area. The encounter started on Monday night and is still going in the morning hours of Tuesday. The 50 RR of Jammu and Kashmir Police and 110 Battalion CRPF personnel are on the ground conducting the operation. At around 7.30 am, a fresh report stated that a terrorist has been killed in the encounter. He was identified as JeM terrorist Noor Muhammad. The encounter is going on in Karnabal Samboora area in Pulwama district. The security forces are still searching for the other terrorist. S.P.Vaid, Jammu and Kashmir police chief said an encounter had started between the security forces and holed up terrorist. “There was information that two to three militants are hiding in the area after which an operation was started,” the police chief said.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, four Indian soldiers were killed in ceasefire violation by Pakistani troops. The martyred have been identified as Major Prafulla Ambadas Moharkar, Lance Naik Gurmail Singh and Sepoy Pargat Singh.

The truce between India and Pakistan along the International Border, Line of Control and the Actual Ground Position Line in Jammu and Kashmir came into force in November 2003.

Earlier this month, America’s spy chief had said that Pakistan’s policy of using terrorists as a leverage against India and Afghanistan has not changed and the US will do everything it can to ensure that terror safe havens no longer exists in Pakistan. CIA Director Mike Pompeo told Regan National Defence Forum in California over the weekend that this is the message that Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis was tasked to deliver to Pakistan during his meetings with the top Pakistani leaders.

In August encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists late evening in Kashmir’s Pulwama district. One terrorist has been killed but is yet to be identified. An official was quoted as saying by the channel that a joint team of Army’s 50 Rashtriya Rifles, Special Operations Group and CRPF launched a cordon-and-search operation after getting tip off of presence of some suspected terrorists. As per the report a top Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist Ayub Lelhari was believed to be trapped with his men. This is the seventh encounter between security forces and terrorists in the valley within a week.