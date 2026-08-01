Indian students planning to study in the United States may soon have to rethink not just where they study, but how they plan their entire academic journey. A rule announced by the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) on July 16 replaces the long-standing “duration of status” system for F and J visa holders with fixed admission periods tied to the length of a student’s academic programme, up to a maximum of four years.

Effective from September 15, the rule also reduces the post-study grace period for F-1 students from 60 days to 30 days. Students who need additional time to complete their studies or related training will have to apply for an Extension of Stay (EOS) through US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS).

While the proposal applies to all international students, experts say its practical impact will vary depending on the programme. Financial Express Digital spoke to immigration attorney Sai Srinivas Reddy Bhumireddy and Arnav Kumar, co-founder of overseas education platform Leap, about who would be most affected, what changes for Indian students and how they should prepare.

Who is most likely to be affected?

According to Bhumireddy, students on STEM Optional Practical Training (OPT) whose work authorisation expires after September 15, PhD candidates and those progressing directly from a master’s degree to a PhD are among those who should pay the closest attention.

“STEM OPT holders facing imminent expiration after September 15, 2026, are at the highest immediate risk,” he says. Bhumireddy says that students pursuing back-to-back degrees could face tighter immigration timelines if their authorised admission period expires before they transition to a new programme.

However, Kumar says the headlines surrounding the rule may make its impact appear broader than it actually is. “Most Indian students headed to the US are on one- or two-year STEM or business master’s programmes. Under the new rule, your admission date matches your programme length, not a blanket four years, so anyone finishing well inside that window is barely touched on paper,” he says.

The students who need to plan more carefully, he says, are those pursuing PhDs, dual degrees and other long-duration programmes. “The rule does not cancel a program or force an early exit. It adds a filing step: an extension of stay, ideally sorted with the school’s international office months ahead, not after the date has passed,” says Kumar.

The biggest change isn’t four-year cap

While much of the discussion has focused on the four-year admission period, Kumar says the bigger shift is the move to fixed immigration timelines. “From September 15, every F-1 and J-1 student gets a fixed admission date tied to their I-20 or DS-2019, and the grace period to leave or switch status drops from sixty days to thirty,” he says.

Unlike the previous “duration of status” system, students whose programmes extend beyond their authorised stay will need to proactively apply for an Extension of Stay rather than relying on their student status alone.

Kumar advises students, particularly those enrolled in long-duration programmes, to begin discussing immigration timelines with their university’s international student office well before their authorised stay expires. He urges students and families to ensure passports, financial records and other immigration documents remain updated before the rule takes effect.

How should students prepare?

Experts say students expecting to remain in the US beyond their authorised admission period should begin preparing months in advance. Bhumireddy recommends filing Form I-539 (Extension of Stay) alongside Form I-765 (Employment Authorization Document) at least 90 days before their programme ends or OPT expires.

“Given USCIS’s backlog of 1.1 million pending cases and approximately 300,000 new applications annually, approval timelines are unpredictable. Filing applications early at least 90 days in advance is critical to avoid status lapses during the lengthy processing period,” he says.

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He advises students to stay in regular contact with their university’s Designated School Official (DSO), keep academic and immigration records updated, and be prepared to provide additional documentation if USCIS issues a Request for Evidence (RFE).

Kumar speaks about the need for early planning, saying families often spend months arranging university admissions and education loans but pay much less attention to immigration paperwork until deadlines approach. “Very few had asked their target school what their child’s fixed admission date would actually be,” he says.

Can students travel or switch visas instead?

Students may consider travelling outside the US or switching to another visa category instead of applying for an Extension of Stay. However, experts say neither should be viewed as an easy alternative.

Bhumireddy says travelling while an Extension of Stay application is pending can complicate matters, particularly if USCIS issues a Request for Evidence (RFE) or if a new admission at the US border affects the pending application.

“My practical advice is to avoid international travel unless absolutely necessary. The safest strategy remains filing your EOS application 90 days before expiration, receiving approval, and only then considering travel,” he says.

Students also shouldn’t assume that switching to another visa category automatically bypasses the new rules.

According to Bhumireddy, employment-based visas such as H-1B or O-1 remain separate immigration pathways with their own eligibility requirements and planning timelines. “A student completing an F-1 program can transition to H-1B or O-1 if eligible, but these are separate immigration pathways, not escapes from the Duration of Status rule,” he says.

He advises students considering an employment-based visa to begin planning 6 to 12 months in advance to avoid gaps in legal status.

Should Indian students reconsider studying in US?

Despite concerns surrounding the proposal, Kumar believes most Indian students should not rethink their plans solely because of the new rule. He says that the majority of Indian students enrol in one- or two-year STEM and business master’s programmes, which typically finish well within the authorised admission period.

The students who need to plan more carefully are those pursuing PhDs, dual-degree programmes and other long-duration courses, where an Extension of Stay may become necessary.

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Kumar says that the US is not introducing an entirely new concept. Countries including Canada, the UK and Australia already operate under fixed post-study work timelines. Canada generally offers eligible graduates a Post-Graduation Work Permit (PGWP) of up to three years, the UK’s Graduate Route currently allows graduates to stay for two years (three years for PhD graduates). Meanwhile, Australia’s Temporary Graduate visa provides work rights for fixed periods depending on the qualification.

“What the US offered before this rule was structurally different. OPT plus the STEM extension gave up to three years of work authorisation, but it sat inside an open-ended student status, so the clock never felt fixed while studying. The other three destinations have run fixed, capped timelines for years already. The US is the one adjusting to match,” Kumar says.

He says students comparing destinations should continue to weigh factors such as university quality, career opportunities, programme suitability and long-term immigration prospects rather than basing their decision solely on the proposed rule.

The bottom line for Indian students

For most Indian students pursuing undergraduate or one- and two-year master’s programmes, experts say the practical impact of the rule is likely to be limited.

However, students planning longer academic programmes should begin discussing immigration timelines with their university’s international student office early, keep immigration documents updated and prepare Extension of Stay applications well before their authorised admission period expires.

Kumar says, “Miss a fixed admission date without an extension already lodged, and an unlawful-presence clock starts immediately, with real consequences for future visas.”

For students planning to study in the US from 2026 onwards, both experts say that securing admission is no longer enough. Understanding immigration timelines, and planning for them well in advance, will become just as important as choosing the right university.

Disclaimer: This article is intended for general informational purposes only and should not be construed as legal, immigration or tax advice. It is based on expert opinions shared with Financial Express Digital and information available at the time of publication. Immigration laws, regulations and government policies may change without notice. Readers are strongly advised to verify the latest requirements with the official embassy, consulate, or government portal of the respective country. Financial Express Digital is not responsible for any decisions taken based on this article. For personalised guidance, please consult a qualified immigration attorney or a certified professional advisor.

