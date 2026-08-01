Air travellers in Andhra Pradesh get a major connectivity boost as Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates the Alluri Sitarama Raju International Airport at Bhogapuram in Vizianagaram district on Saturday, August 1, 2026. The airport developed under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model at a cost of over Rs 5,640 crore. The Greenfield Airport has been constructed to handle 60 lakh passengers annually in its first phase. Commercial flight operations will begin from August 15.

The Prime Minister visited the passenger terminal at around 11 am, launched the airport at 11:30 am and will also lay the foundation stone, inaugurate and dedicate multiple development projects worth over Rs 17,900 crore in Andhra Pradesh.

The wait is almost over. ✈️🇮🇳



Tomorrow, India welcomes its 167th airport. Stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/bSIcONZKEG — Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu (@RamMNK) July 31, 2026

Bhogapuram Airport key features

-Overall cost: Over Rs 5,640 crore

-Passenger capacity: 60 lakh on an annual basis in Phase 1, expandable to 4 crore

-Passenger facilities: Self-baggage drop, contact boarding bridges and Common Use Passenger Processing System (CUPPS)

-Technology: AI-enable operations, automated baggage handling and biometric passenger processing.

-Runway: 3,800 metre Code-E runway for wide-body aircraft like Boeing 777 and Airbus A330.

-Sustainable features: 5MV solar plant, EV charging, rainwater harvesting and energy-efficient systems.

What passengers can expect?

Designed to deliver a seamless travel experience, the airport combines advanced technology with modern passenger facilities. As per PIB, it has been equipped with Artificial Intelligence, Airside 4.0 technologies, Building Information Modelling (BIM), biometric passenger processing, Airport Predictive Operations Centre (APOC) and automated baggage handling systems to boost efficiency and passenger convenience. Smart surveillance systems to speed up passenger processing.

Built for the future

The airport’s master plan allows capacity to expand from 60 lakh to 4 crore passengers annually. It is among the fastest-completed Greenfield international airports in India, have been completed around five months ahead of schedule. The airport has also received DGCA aerodrome licence and other mandatory safety and environmental clearances, as per PTI.

Ahead of the launch, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote in a post on X that the airport is a “modern, future-ready airport designed to boost research, commerce and tourism.” He further added that “sustainability and fuel efficiency principles have been incorporated into this project.”

Boost for North Andhra Pradesh

Beyond improving air connectivity, the airport is likely to boost tourism, trade and exports across North Andhra. As per PTI, it will include a 25,000 metric-tonne annual cargo terminal with cold-chain facilities for pharmaceuticals, perishable goods and marine products. Better connectivity is also expected to benefit tourist destinations such as Araku, Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram, Lambasingi and Srikakulam.

The terminal’s design reflects Andhra Pradesh’s cultural heritage, with its roof inspired by Chuttilu cottages, the graceful movement of flying fish and the landscapes of Araku Valley, as per PIB.

‘Dream come true’ for Andhra Pradesh

Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu described the airport as a “dream come true for people of Andhra Pradesh” in a post on X.

“Watching this vision transform into reality over the past 24 months has been truly inspiring. Today, it stands as a symbol of aspiration, perseverance and progress-opening new horizons for North Andhra and the entire state,” he stated.

In another post, the minister highlighted that Bhogapuram Airport has “already started making records even before its inauguration”. He congratulated the 13,000 tribal girls whose Dhimsa (Thinsa) dance performance earned a Guinness World Record, calling it “a proud moment for Andhra Pradesh”.