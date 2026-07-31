The Supreme Court on July 31 (Friday) directed the Ministry of External Affairs to help the family members of the Indians who lost their lives during the Russia-Ukraine war and file compensation claims with the Russian Embassy in New Delhi.

The top court, hearing a combined plea filed by the parents of the youth who have died in the line of fire, after being recruited in the Russian Army, directed the ministry to arrange DNA tests of family members with mortal remains of those who died.

Notify nodal officer for coordination

Since the process of grievance redressal at the embassy is going to be lengthy, the apex court also asked the ministry to notify a nodal officer, whose name and contact number shall be provided to the family members of the deceased or injured Indian nationals.

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CJI Kant’s observation

The bench headed by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant said the men had travelled to Russia on different visas in 2024 and 2025 and were misled by travel agents.

“In 2024 and 2025, on different visas, it is realized that their passports and documents were seized, and it is realized that most of them were duped by travel agents with the promise of employment opportunities in the construction, hospitality and service sectors,” the CJI said, Bar and Bench reported.

“However, upon their arrival in Russia, their passports and identity documents were confiscated, and they were enrolled in the Russian armed forces and were taken to the line of fire in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war,” he added.

The court noted that both repatriation and compensation had stalled. According to Bar and Bench, the CJI noted, “Unfortunately, many young people have lost lives, but their mortal remains, after due verification, have not been brought back to India. Similarly, no compensation amount is said to have been paid to the bereaved families.”

The CJI further said that a complete set of the consolidated docket regarding the procedure to file compensation claims with the Russian authorities, to be translated in vernacular languages along with other necessary documents and be supplied to the affected families, as most of the families affected are living hand to mouth, as was informed by their counsel. The MEA may also supply translated versions of documents received from Russian authorities relevant to the return of mortal remains or the compensation claim.

Free legal aid to aggrieved families

In its directives, the top-court further directed Member Secretaries to provide free legal aid to aggrieved families for the purpose of submission of claims and for conducting DNA tests.

“Pendency of such claims should not be a ground to delay the immersion or other rituals or the process of getting the mortal remains. That should be separately expedited as far as the authorities are concerned,” the CJI said.