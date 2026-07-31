Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has announced the resumption of Aadhaar-seeded transfers under the ‘Orunodoi scheme’ from August 1, paving the way for 37.1 lakh women beneficiaries across the state to receive direct financial assistance of Rs 1,250 each in their bank accounts.

CM Sarma said that the state government is set to restart the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) process under Orunodoi, a flagship welfare programme launched in 2020 to support low-income families, with women designated as the primary beneficiaries.

“From 1 August, we will resume Aadhaar-seeded Orunodoi transfers. 37.1 lakh mothers & sisters will receive Rs 1,250,” he announced, emphasising the focus on women’s financial empowerment through direct cash support.

He further stated that the funds will be transferred directly to the bank accounts of eligible beneficiaries to ensure transparency and timely delivery of assistance.

August will be a special month for Assam as several welfare programs to serve our people will gain a new momentum. In this regard I held a VC with all District Commissioners today. Sharing the key takeaways 🔶From 1 August, we will RESUME Aadhaar-seeded Orunodoi transfers.… pic.twitter.com/4F2zI6ys8F — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) July 29, 2026

Enhanced support of Rs 2,500 for flood-affected districts in Assam

In view of the recent floods in Assam, the Chief Minister also declared an enhanced relief package for women beneficiaries under Orunodoi in severely affected districts. “For those in flood-affected areas, this amount would be Rs 2,500,” Sarma said, highlighting the government’s intention to strengthen recovery and rehabilitation efforts.

Beneficiaries in the flood-affected districts of Sivasagar, Charaideo, Jorhat and Golaghat will receive Rs 2,500 this month under the scheme, instead of the standard Rs 1,250, to help them cope with losses and rebuild their lives.

Orunodoi Sahayaks to assist women beneficiaries

To ensure that the resumed transfers reach every eligible household and that beneficiaries face no procedural hurdles, the Chief Minister announced the deployment of dedicated support personnel. “We will also deploy Orunodoi Sahayaks to support those who require assistance on this scheme,” CM Sarma said.

These sahayaks will help beneficiaries with documentation, Aadhaar seeding issues and other formalities, aiming to provide a seamless experience and full coverage of the scheme across the state.

Orunodoi: Assam’s Flagship Welfare Programme

The Orunodoi scheme, launched in 2020, has emerged as a major welfare initiative of the Assam government. It provides monthly financial assistance to low-income families through DBT, with one woman per household — typically the mother or another female member — designated as the primary beneficiary.

By resuming Aadhaar-seeded transfers and committing to support 37.1 lakh women with Rs 1,250 each, and higher amounts in disaster-affected areas, the state government aims to reinforce social security, empower women economically, and provide targeted relief where it is needed most.

August 2026 to mark a massive push in welfare initiatives

Describing August as a crucial month for welfare initiatives in Assam, Cm Himanta Sarma said that multiple schemes aimed at providing financial and material support to citizens would gain fresh momentum. “August will be a special month for Assam as several welfare programs to serve our people will gain a new momentum,” he observed.

He mentioned that he held a video conference with all District Commissioners from Dispur to review preparedness and ensure smooth implementation of the programmes.

Support for students: ‘Nijut Moina’ and ‘Nijut Babu’

Alongside Orunodoi, the Chief Minister announced timelines for two other welfare programmes targeted at students — Nijut Moina and Nijut Babu. “Come the first week of August, we will begin distribution of application forms for Nijut Moina and Nijut Babu. We aim to provide financial support of over Rs 300 crore to more than 5 lakh students in October, which will help them in supporting their education,” CM Sarma said.

These schemes are designed to extend financial assistance to students, easing the burden of educational expenses and encouraging continued schooling.

Revival of Subsidised Ration Scheme from August 10

Himanta Biswa Sarma also declared that the state’s subsidised ration scheme will be revived from August 10, further broadening the welfare net.

Under this scheme, more than 70 lakh beneficiaries will receive free ration along with 1 kg of masur dal and 1 kg of sugar for a total cost of Rs 100 per ration card, significantly reducing the household food expenditure for low-income families. The Chief Minister directed the administration to ensure saturation of all welfare schemes and to deliver a smooth, hassle-free experience to beneficiaries.