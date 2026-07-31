Parliament’s approval of the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026 is a significant step towards strengthening India’s examination system and promising stringent action against those involved in paper leak rackets, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday, insisting that his government is committed to bring reforms in the educational system.

In a video message shared on Instagram after both Houses of Parliament cleared the Bill, PM Modi said paper leaks had plagued the country’s examination system for decades, affecting the future of millions of students.

“For the past several decades, every state and every central government has faced the challenge of paper leaks. As a result, the future of our children has also been put at risk,” the Prime Minister said.

Government pursuing reforms to strengthen examinations

PM Modi said the Centre has been working on multiple reforms to improve the integrity of public examinations, including changes to examination processes, faster mechanisms and greater use of technology.

“We are continuously taking one step after another. Whether it is reforming the examination system, introducing fast-track measures, or taking into account suggestions from the states, we are moving ahead,” he said.

He added that reforms to the education and examination systems were essential at both the Centre and state levels, while emphasising the need to harness technology to curb examination-related fraud.

‘Paper mafias will not be spared’

The Prime Minister warned of strict legal action against those involved in paper leak syndicates, saying the government was committed to protecting students from organised examination fraud.

“Paper mafias and gangs involved in paper leaks, those who play with the future of the country’s children, will not be spared. There is a need for stringent laws against them,” PM Modi said.

Calling the legislation an “important milestone”, the Prime Minister noted that both Houses of Parliament had debated the Bill over two days before passing it.

“This marks an important milestone in reforming the examination system. The work will continue. We will not allow such situations to persist for long,” he said.

Bill cleared by both Houses

The anti-paper leak Bill received Parliament’s approval after the Rajya Sabha passed the Bill by a voice vote on Thursday amid a walkout by several Opposition parties. The Lok Sabha had approved it on Wednesday.

The amendment Bill strengthens the existing anti-paper leak law by prescribing tougher punishments for examination-related offences.

Under the new provisions, individuals found guilty of leaking question papers or using unfair means in public examinations can face a minimum of five years’ imprisonment and up to 10 years in jail, along with a fine of up to Rs 50 lakh.

For organised examination-related crimes, the law provides for a minimum prison term of seven years and a fine of at least Rs 10 crore.

The amended Bill will now be sent to President Droupadi Murmu for assent before it comes into force.