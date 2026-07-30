Amidst political and public debate on the E20 rollout, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari informed Rajya Sabha on Wednesday that BS-III vehicles, manufactured between 2005 and 2016, may require replacement of some rubber parts and gaskets when run on E20 petrol.

Why would BSIII vehicles require replacement in rubbers and Gasket?

He said that BS-III vehicles introduced from 1st April, 2005, and manufactured prior to 2016 developed issues in some rubber parts and gaskets following usage of E20.

“Only in case of testing done on BS-III vehicles introduced from 1st April, 2005, and manufactured prior to 2016, some rubber parts and gaskets may require replacement, which can be easily managed during routine servicing regime of the vehicle,” the reply read.

E20 No Hindrance In Drivability, Stratability and Compatibility

The written reply further asserted that studies conducted by Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL), the Indian Institute of Petroleum in Dehradun (IIP), the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) and the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) found no need for modifications to engines of cars or two-wheelers for the use of E20 as no issues were reported in parameters such as drivability, startability, metal compatibility and plastic compatibility.

What About Mileage?

The biggest challenge that the government faced was people, in social media posts, claiming reduced mileage of their vehicles due to the usage of E20 fuel. However, Gadkari had the answer ready for it, saying that fuel alone does not decide the mileage. ‘Driving habits, oil changes and cleanliness of air filters, tyre pressure, wheel alignment and the load from air-conditioning’ are also some of the factors that decide the mileage of a vehicle, Gadkari said in his reply.

Questions That Remain Unanswered

While the government has defended E20 in extensive scientific detail, two basic questions remain unanswered. The Ministry of Heavy Industries has not assessed what percentage of vehicles on Indian roads are actually E20-compatible. And the government does not maintain any state-wise record of complaints from consumers about mileage reduction, engine damage or component failures allegedly associated with E20.

No comeback of E0 or E10

Replying to a question by CPI(M) MP V. Sivadasan regarding the availability of E0 or E10 for vehicles not designed for E20, Minister of State (MoS) for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Suresh Gopi, in a written reply said, the ministry had not received any official complaint, but had made note of issues reported in the media and social media.

The ministry also made it clear that maintaining separate nationwide supply chains for E0, E10 and E20 across more than one lakh fuel retail outlets would increase logistics complexity as well as inventory and handling costs. Hence, it was not thinking of bringing the unblended version back.

Manufacturers honouring warranty obligations for vehicles using E20 fuel

The Petroleum and Natural Gas Ministry also told the Rajya Sabha that manufacturers continue to honour warranty obligations for vehicles using E20 fuel. It further reiterated that automobile manufacturers continued to honour warranties as they had been consulted during the transition from E10 to E20 and participated in laboratory and field trials before the fuel was rolled out.

Several car manufacturers have already conveyed their commitment towards the warranties. “We would like to reassure our costumers that all Mahindra E-20 compliant petrol vehicles have undergone extensive testing with E-20 fuel and are fully ready for the transition. We remain committed to supporting this transition responsibly,” Mahindra had said in a statement.

What does this mean for you?

For all the scientific detail on offer, the government’s own replies leave two basic numbers unanswered. Asked how many vehicles in the country are actually E20-compatible, the Ministry of Heavy Industries told Parliament that no such assessment has been done. And asked for a state-wise count of complaints, the government confirmed no such record is maintained either. So while a BS-III owner now knows to budget for a gasket at their next service, and every owner can stop worrying about their warranty, nobody — including the government — currently knows how many vehicles or which states are actually feeling the pinch of this transition.

India’s ethanol blending programme began with a pilot in 2001, followed by the introduction of E5 petrol in 2006.

Table- The transition from E0 to E2o Fuel: Timeline