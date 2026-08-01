As part of US President Donald Trump’s immigration crackdown, the US State Department is making a bond program permanent to curb visa overstays. In a Federal Register published online Friday (US time), the government department confirmed that the campaign would require applicants from 50 countries to submit bonds up to $20,000 as a condition of visitor visa issuance (B1 and B2).

Scheduled for formal publication in the coming days, the final rule will go into effect on August 3, 2026. Of the 50 countries impacted by the policy, 30 are from Africa.

As one of his biggest promises while contesting for the 2025 presidential election, Trump vowed to eliminate illegal immigration from the country. However, his administration has persistently launched initiatives and policy overhauls that have since severely impeded pathways to legal immigration as well. Some of these strict changes have included the imposition of new and expensive fees for certain visa applicants.

US B1/B2 Visa Bond Program fee has been increased

The latest development on the Visa Bond Pilot Program affecting 50 countries has also seen the US State Department raising the cost of applying for a US visa.

Initially launched as a temporary final rule in August 2025, the pilot program set the maximum bond amount for eligible B1/B2 visa applicants at $15,000, with lower amounts – determined at the time of the visa interview – set as $5,000 and $10,000. As the rule becomes permanent on Monday, these thresholds will be raised to $10,000 (minimum), $15,000, or as high as $20,000, as determined by the consular officer, unless the bond requirement is waived.

“The 2025 visa bond pilot, which provided a framework for the Department of State, the Department of Homeland Security, and the Department of the Treasury to assess the feasibility of administering a visa bond program, has provided sufficient data to suggest that a visa bond program is an effective tool for enforcing compliance among bonded visa holders,” the Federal Notice stated.

Visa holders are expected to receive a full refund of the aforementioned bond payment if they comply with America’s immigration-related rules while in the country. Moreover, foreign nationals must timely depart from the US or accordingly file for an extension of stay of change of status request to stay longer in the country.

Has India been impacted by the Visa Bond Program?

No, India is not included in the list of designated countries required to post a bond for temporary visitor visas despite constituting as a high-volume B1/B2 applicant country.

Ultimately, India’s exclusion from the list so far has been contingent on its overstay rate. According to the DHS Entry/Exit Overstay Report (FY2024), India’s estimated B1/B2 overstay rate is approximately 3.83%. This figure falls well below the threshold that prompted countries to be included in the pilot program.

Nonetheless, it doesn’t mean that Indian nationals don’t face the pressure to comply with terms tied to their specific visa classification. Regardless of whether a country is included in the list, US authorities have repeatedly reminded foreign nationals that a US visa is a privilege, not a right.

Violating the official pathway to visa attainment, and even after that, will instantly land you on the US government’s radar, triggering proceedings that could even result in deportation from America.

B1/B2 Visa Bond Program: Full list of designated countries

When the pilot program was first launched last year, just two countries were included in the designated list (Malawi and Zambia). Given further developments, the list has since continued to expand to 38 countries, and now 50.

The US State Department identified nationals from the following countries as needing visa bonds. The latest expansion added 12 countries to the list in April.

Algeria (January 21, 2026)

Angola (January 21, 2026)

Antigua and Barbuda (January 21, 2026)

Bangladesh (January 21, 2026)

Benin (January 21, 2026)

Bhutan (January 1, 2026)

Botswana (January 1, 2026)

Burundi (January 21, 2026)

Cabo Verde (January 21, 2026)

Cambodia (April 2, 2026)

Central African Republic (January 1, 2026)

Côte D’Ivoire (January 21, 2026)

Cuba (January 21, 2026)

Djibouti (January 21, 2026)

Dominica (January 21, 2026)

Ethiopia (April 2, 2026)

Fiji (January 21, 2026)

Gabon (January 21, 2026)

The Gambia (October 11, 2025)

Georgia (April 2, 2026)

Grenada (April 2, 2026)

Guinea (January 1, 2026)

Guinea-Bissau (January 1, 2026)

Kyrgyz Republic (January 21, 2026)

Lesotho (April 2, 2026)

Malawi (August 20, 2025)

Mauritania (October 23, 2025)

Mauritius (April 2, 2026)

Mongolia (April 2, 2026)

Mozambique (April 2, 2026)

Namibia (January 1, 2026)

Nepal (January 21, 2026)

Nicaragua (April 2, 2026)

Nigeria (January 21, 2026)

Papua New Guinea (April 2, 2026)

Sao Tome and Principe (October 23, 2025)

Senegal (January 21, 2026)

Seychelles (April 2, 2026)

Tajikistan (January 21, 2026)

Tanzania (October 23, 2025)

Togo (January 21, 2026)

Tonga (January 21, 2026)

Tunisia (April 2, 2026)

Turkmenistan (January 1, 2026)

Tuvalu (January 21, 2026)

Uganda (January 21, 2026)

Vanuatu (January 21, 2026)

Venezuela (January 21, 2026)

Zambia (August 20, 2025)

Zimbabwe (January 21, 2026)

Fragomen, a firm of more than 5,500 immigration-focussed professionals, explains that B-type visa applicants who may be subject to paying the bonds start their visa process in the same manner as any other non-immigrant visa applicants. They schedule an appointment at a US consulate abroad and pay the standard visa fees.

Eventually, if the applicant qualifies for the B visa, the immigration officer will inform them about the bond requirement during the consular interview. They will also confirm whether the applicant must submit a $10,000, $15,000, or $20,000 bond. Thereafter, the petitioner’s visa application will be temporarily refused and they will be directed to the online bond payment process via Form I-352 and the US Treasury Department online payment portal.

After the bond is posted by the applicant or by a third party on their behalf, the consular officer will initiate a final review of the application to confirm the petitioner’s visa eligibility. If approved, the visa will contain an annotation indicating that the candidate has posted a visa bond.

Disclaimer: This article is for general informational purposes only and does not constitute legal, immigration, or tax advice. Immigration laws and government policies are subject to frequent change without notice. While we strive to provide accurate updates, readers are strongly advised to verify the latest requirements with the official embassy, consulate, or government portal of the respective country. Financial Express is not responsible for any decisions made based on this information. For personalised guidance, please consult a qualified immigration attorney or a certified professional advisor.

