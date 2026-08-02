Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta launched the flagship ‘Lakshmi Yojana’ on August 1 (Saturday), inaugurating an online portal that will enable eligible women across the national capital to register for monthly financial assistance of Rs 2,500.

The scheme, a key election promise of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), aims to promote women’s dignity, financial security and self-reliance, with the government targeting the disbursement of the first instalment by ‘Raksha Bandhan‘ (August 28) following time-bound verification of applications.

The portal was officially launched in Delhi at the office of the District Magistrate (East) in Geeta Colony. During the event, CM Gupta registered a handful of eligible women, symbolising the scheme’s rollout, after which online applications will open for all qualifying beneficiaries.

“The government has fulfilled one of its key promises to women,” CM Gupta said ahead of the launch event on July 31, urging eligible women to apply promptly.

दिल्ली की मेरी सभी बहनों को हृदय से बधाई एवं शुभकामनाएं। आज से दिल्ली लक्ष्मी योजना के पंजीकरण पोर्टल का शुभारंभ हो गया है। अब सभी पात्र बहनें https://t.co/BOBgVzThgz पर जाकर अपना पंजीकरण करा सकती हैं। आज का दिन दिल्ली की लाखों बहनों के सम्मान, स्वाभिमान और आत्मविश्वास का उत्सव… pic.twitter.com/08xOlpRgbP — Rekha Gupta (@gupta_rekha) August 1, 2026

The application process has been designed as fully online to ensure transparency, minimise delays, and facilitate timely disbursal of benefits through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) into Aadhaar-linked bank accounts. Applications received through the portal will undergo a streamlined verification process, with district-level mechanisms in place for processing and grievance redressal.

Delhi govt aims to empower our sisters ‘financially’: CM Rekha Gupta

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta said, “We are fulfilling a pledge made to the sisters of Delhi at the time our government was formed, doing so within a remarkably short span of just 1.5 years. Through the ‘Delhi Lakshmi Yojana,’ the government aims to empower our sisters financially. Under the leadership of the Prime Minister, the Delhi Government has allocated a budget of Rs 5,100 crore from its own funds for this initiative, enabling over 17 lakh sisters to benefit from it.”

#WATCH | Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said, "…We are fulfilling a pledge made to the sisters of Delhi at the time our government was formed, doing so within a remarkably short span of just 1.5 years. Through the 'Delhi Lakshmi Yojana,' the government aims to empower our… https://t.co/XKWnktLHEq pic.twitter.com/jEXNzTyxIg — ANI (@ANI) August 1, 2026

What is the eligibility criteria and financial impact of ‘Delhi Lakshmi Yojana’

Under the Lakshmi Yojana, women aged between 21 and 60 years belonging to families with an annual income of up to Rs 2.5 lakh are eligible for the monthly assistance. Eligible women may register at https://dly.delhi.gov.in.

Additional criteria include a minimum 10-year residence in Delhi, no criminal record for the applicant or family members, and exclusion of women already receiving government pensions or regular financial aid. Families owning a four-wheeler are also ineligible, and only one woman per household — typically the eldest eligible member — can avail the benefit.

With a budgetary allocation of Rs 5,110 crore for the 2026-27 financial year, the scheme is expected to benefit over 17 lakh women, translating to an annual support of Rs 30,000 per beneficiary. “This initiative is aimed at promoting women’s dignity, financial security and self-reliance,” the Chief Minister emphasised, framing the scheme as a cornerstone of Delhi’s social welfare architecture.

The Delhi Lakshmi Yojana is receiving an encouraging response from women across the Capital. Monthly assistance of ₹2,500 will strengthen financial security, dignity and self-reliance among eligible women. Under Chief Minister Smt. Rekha Gupta’s leadership, the scheme reflects… pic.twitter.com/P94B5h8qfj — CMO Delhi (@CMODelhi) July 30, 2026

Payment options and implementation framework for Lakshmi Yojana

Beneficiaries will have flexibility in how they receive the Rs 2,500 monthly aid. Under one option, Rs 1,500 will be deposited into a recurring or fixed deposit account to encourage long-term savings, while Rs 1,000 will be credited to a Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) digital rupee wallet, restricted to government-approved goods and services.

Alternatively, women can opt to receive the entire Rs 2,500 in RDs or FDs, reinforcing the scheme’s focus on financial inclusion and asset-building.

To ensure swift implementation, senior officials have been tasked with overseeing verification and disbursal timelines. The government has committed to releasing the first instalment by Raksha Bandhan, aligning the scheme’s rollout with a culturally significant occasion that underscores the bond between siblings and the state’s commitment to women’s welfare.

A landmark step in women’s economic empowerment

The Lakshmi Yojana marks a significant expansion of Delhi’s social safety net, building on earlier initiatives like the ‘Mahila Samman Scheme’, which provided Rs 1,000 monthly to women.

By doubling the assistance and introducing digital payment options, the government is positioning the scheme as a model for urban women’s economic empowerment — one that combines immediate relief with long-term financial planning.

As the portal goes live today, the onus now shifts to eligible women to register and to the administration to ensure seamless verification and disbursal. With weekly monitoring and a clear August 15 target for initial payouts, the Delhi government is betting on efficient execution to deliver on one of its most high-profile welfare commitments.