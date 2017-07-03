Jammu and Kashmir Governor NN Vohra writes to Centre, seeks to quit; may be replaced by Rajiv Mehrishi

Jammu and Kashmir Governor NN Vohra has written to the Central government to relieve him of his duties as soon as possible. (Image: PTI)

Jammu and Kashmir Governor NN Vohra has written to the Central government to relieve him of his duties as soon as possible, reported CNN News 18. The reason for his request to quit is not known yet. As per report, Vohra may well be replaced by Union Home Secretary Rajiv Mehrishi – he is set to retire on August 30. Officially, there have been no reactions on the case. ANI also quoted the Home Ministry spokesperson Ashok Prasad as saying “As of now, no proposal has been received in MHA about J&K Governor NN Vohra wanting to resign”.

Narinder Nath Vohra is a 1959-batch IAS officer who took over as the Governor of Jammu and Kashmir from Gen (Retired) SK Sinha in June, 2008. He is the first civilian governor of the state in 18 years after Jagmohan Malhotra. Vohra was re-appointed to the post in 2013. He is the 12th governor of the state.

Educated at Punjab and Oxford University, he served in the IAS between 1959 and 1994. Vohra was also the Defence Secretary from 1990-1993. He has worked as Central government’s interlocutor in Kashmir since 2003 until he was appointed as J&K governor.

You might also want to see this:

Last month, Vohra was appointed as the the president of the India International Centre (IIC) – one of the premier cultural institutions in the country. His appointment was made after eminent jurist Soli Sorabjee resigned from the presidential post. Vohra is also a senior bureaucrat who had served as Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister from 1997 to 1998, and has also been awarded the prestigious Padma Vibhushan in 2007.