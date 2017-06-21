International Yoga Day 2017 Live Updates: Baba Ramdev leads enthusiasts in Ahmedabad, thousands take part

This year, PM Narendra Modi will lead thousands of Yoga enthusiasts in performing asanas in Uttar Pradesh’s capital Lucknow.

International Yoga Day 2017 Live Updates: The stage is set for the third International Yoga Day which will be celebrated on June 21. Started in 2015, after the efforts of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Yoga Day has become an international phenomenon now with people from all around the world participating in it. This year, PM Narendra Modi will lead thousands of Yoga enthusiasts in performing asanas in Uttar Pradesh’s capital, Lucknow. According to the officials of Lucknow district administration, as many as 51,560 Yoga enthusiasts will be performing various Yoga asanas at the Ramabai Ambedkar Maidan. The 80-minute event is scheduled to begin at around 6.30 AM, for which the state government has sent invites to leaders of various political parties, including former chief ministers Akhilesh Yadav (Samajwadi Party) and Mayawati (Bahujan Samaj Party). Uttar Pradesh Governor Ram Naik and Chief Minister visited the venue to review the preparations. However, the meteorological department has predicted the possibility of rain or thunderstorm on Wednesday.

Here are International Yoga Day 2017 Live Updates:

5:30 AM: Thousands of enthusiasts take part in Baba Ramdev event. All practising yoga with fervour.

5:20 AM: Baba Ramdev begins leading yoga enthusiasts in Ahmedabad.

5:15 AM: Gujarat Deputy CM Nitin Patel and other state cabinet ministers present on the ocasion.

5:10 AM: About 51,560 Yoga enthusiasts are expected to perform various Yoga asanas at the Ramabai Ambedkar Maidan, where PM Narendra Modi will be present.

5:06 AM: Lucknow all set for the Yoga Day programme, to be attended by PM Narendra Modi.

5:01 AM: This International Day Of Yoga let us pledge to make Yoga a part of our daily life.Take a pledge at http://yoga.ayush.gov.in/ , says Ministry of Ayush in its tweet.

5:00 AM: The Additional District Magistrate (Lucknow East) Virendra Pandey said that partcipants in Lucknow will be allowed to enter the venue from 2.00 AM to 5.30 AM. Also, giant LED screens will be installed at the venue for them to have a close look at the yogic posture.

4:55: Baba Ramdev honours some practitioners who have created names for themselves and the country in yoga.

4:52 AM: The Ramamani Iyengar Memorial Yoga Institute of Pune has been selected as the first recipient of the prime minister’s award for outstanding contribution for promotion and development of yoga 2017.

4:51 AM: Baba Ramdev takes stage to lead Yoga enthusiasts in Ahmedabad, wishes everybody on International Yoga Day.

4:40 AM: Haryana will also celebrate third international Yoga Day tomorrow where chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, ministers, chief parliamentary secretaries and MLAs would be chief guest in district level functions.

4:30 AM: Ahead of the International Yoga Day, the government launched a mobile application on which people can share their experience about participating in yoga activities.

4:20 AM: The International Yoga Day will also be celebrated at New Delhi’s Connaught Place from 6 AM to 7:40 AM. During this time, a number of events will be organised by the Ayush Ministry.

4:10 AM: Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev will Yoga from Ahmedabad. “From the GMDC ground to the AES ground, five grounds have been prepared for the event. More than 100 gates would be there. 3-4 lakh people are expected to attend the event,” he said a day before the Yoga Day.

4:00 AM: This year’s Yoga Day participants include Patanjali Sansthan, NCC, Dev Sanskriti Sansthan, Art of Living, Brahmakumaris, CRPF and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB). Apart from this, nearly 80 foreign participants are also likely to take part in the event.

3:45 AM: Poonam Khetrapal Singh, Regional Director, WHO South East Asia talked about the importance of Yoga on health. “Beyond the critical importance of physical activity, the International Day of Yoga speaks of another public health imperative: harnessing the full potential of traditional knowledge systems,” she said on the eve of Yoga Day.