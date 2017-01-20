Indian Navy to induct Scorpene class submarines Kalvari and Khanderi this year: Rear Admiral Mohit Gupta

It will also launch the third one into the waters.

The Indian Navy is planning to induct two scorpene class submarines this year. It will also launch the third one into the waters.

Speaking to ANI, Assistant Chief of Naval Staff Rear Admiral Mohit Gupta said that two submarines that would be inducted by the Navy this year are Kalvari and Khanderi, while the third one which will be launched into the Indian waters is Vela.

The Navy in recent years, has been focusing on developing indigenous systems and weapons as part of the nation’s expansion of its maritime forces. Kalvari was built at the Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Mumbai (MDL), went to sea for the first time last year.

Kalvari had sailed out under her own propulsion for the first sea trial, off the Mumbai coast and completed a number of tests on the propulsion system, auxiliary equipment and systems, navigation aids, communication equipment and steering gear. During the next few months, the submarine underwent a barrage of sea trials.

The state-of-art features of the Scorpene include superior stealth and the ability to launch a crippling attack on the enemy using precision guided weapons. The attack can be launched with torpedoes, as well as tube launched anti-ship missiles, whilst underwater or on surface. The stealth features give it invulnerability, unmatched by many submarines.