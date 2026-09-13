Defence cooperation, semiconductor manufacturing, critical minerals, clean energy and trade figured were some among India’s bilateral discussions with Malaysia, Ethiopia and Vietnam on the sidelines of the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi.

On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held separate meetings with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali and Vietnamese Prime Minister Le Minh Hung, with the talks covering defence, security, investment, energy and strategic technologies.

According to news agency PTI, Malaysia and Ethiopia expressed interest in strengthening defence cooperation with India, including personnel training and defence procurement, while discussions with Malaysia also focused on opportunities in the semiconductor sector.

Meanwhile, Ethiopia welcomed greater Indian investment, including from companies operating in the mining sector.

Vietnam’s talks with India also placed defence and security cooperation at the centre, alongside energy, rare earths and space cooperation.

Malaysia: Defence, semiconductors and investment

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, during his meeting with Anwar Ibrahim, PM Modi reviewed bilateral cooperation across trade and investment, defence and security, semiconductors, infrastructure, the digital economy, energy, fintech, education and tourism.

The two leaders also exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest.

PM Modi described India and Malaysia as “maritime neighbours and close partners”, saying the relationship was expanding into areas including semiconductors, critical minerals, clean energy, infrastructure and talent mobility.

Taking to X, PM Modi said, “Delighted to meet PM Anwar Ibrahim. India-Malaysia ties are moving into ambitious new areas like semiconductors, critical minerals, clean energy, infrastructure and talent mobility.”

He also noted the growing defence partnership, two-way investments and people-to-people ties between the two countries.

This meeting comes months after Prime MInister Modi’s visit to Malaysia in February 2026. Malaysia is also participating in the BRICS Leaders’ Summit as a partner country at India’s invitation.

Meanwhile, Anwar is scheduled to visit Kerala during his India trip, where he will meet Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, Chief Minister VD Satheesan and Grand Mufti of India Sheikh Abubakr Ahmad. The engagements are expected to cover areas including community development, education and interfaith harmony.

A lighter moment came at the beginning of the bilateral meeting, when Anwar referred to PM Modi’s international popularity and said he had received several messages asking him to convey greetings and best wishes to the Indian prime minister.

Ethiopia: Defence, mining and critical minerals

PM Modi’s meeting with Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed focused on strengthening the India-Ethiopia Strategic Partnership, with defence and security, economic cooperation and capacity building among the areas discussed.

The two leaders also discussed investment linkages, critical minerals, clean energy and healthcare, according to the statements issued after the meeting.

“Delighted to welcome PM Dr Abiy Ahmed Ali on his first visit to India. Today’s talks covered: Defence. Capacity building. Investment linkages. Critical minerals. Clean energy. Healthcare,” PNM Modi said ina post.

He added that the two countries would work together to strengthen India-Africa ties and amplify the voice of the Global South. According to the external affairs ministry, the leaders reviewed progress in key areas of bilateral cooperation and discussed regional and international developments.

Ethiopia also expressed interest in greater Indian investment, particularly from mining companies, amid the growing focus on critical minerals and resource security.

The discussions place economic and strategic cooperation alongside defence ties as key areas of the India-Ethiopia partnership.

Vietnam: Defence, energy and rare earths

Prime Minister Modi also met Vietnamese counterpart Le Minh Hung on the margins of the BRICS Summit, with the two sides discussing the expansion of cooperation in defence, energy, rare earths and space.

PM Modi said the leaders discussed deepening defence and security cooperation, including a proposed two-plus-two mechanism involving the defence and foreign ministers of the two countries.

The two sides are also working towards a target of $25 billion in bilateral trade by 2030, alongside greater two-way investment and stronger cultural and civilisational ties.

“Vietnam will always remain a key pillar of India’s Act East Policy and MAHASAGAR vision,” PM Modi said.

PM Modi announced the MAHASAGAR vision – Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions – during his visit to Mauritius in March 2025 as part of India’s engagement with the Global South.

India-Vietnam strategic partnership

The meeting also provided an opportunity for both sides to review progress since India and Vietnam elevated their relationship to an Enhanced Comprehensive Strategic Partnership during Vietnamese President To Lam’s visit to India in May.

The MEA said the two leaders reviewed the progress made in bilateral ties and reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening the partnership.

India and Vietnam share longstanding defence and strategic ties, while their latest discussions expand the agenda into areas including energy, rare earths and space. Vietnam is participating in the BRICS grouping as a partner country.

BRICS platform expands bilateral agenda

The meetings underline how the BRICS platform is also providing an opportunity for India to advance bilateral engagements with member and partner countries.

The 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi is bringing together leaders to discuss issues including global governance, sustainable development, economic cooperation, trade and investment, digital transformation and challenges facing developing economies.