For years, Mizoram’s difficult terrain meant that long-distance travel and the movement of goods depended heavily on roads. But the Bairabi-Sairang railway line has added a new option, connecting the state with major cities such as Guwahati, Kolkata and Delhi while bringing bulk goods closer to Aizawl.

Today, the 51.38-km railway line has completed one year of operations. During this period, the railway line has carried more than 15 lakh passengers and handled over 2,500 freight wagons.

From passenger trains to cement, automobiles, and essential commodities, the railway line has changed how people and goods move in and out of Mizoram.

🛤️ Bairabi–Sairang railway line turns One, opening doors to endless opportunities pic.twitter.com/BNXtbuzpOr — Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) September 13, 2026

Bairabi-Sairang railway line: Route and key infrastructure

The railway line connects Bairabi with Sairang, bringing rail connectivity closer to Aizawl. Four stations—Hortoki, Kawnpui, Mualkhang and Sairang—were developed along the route.

Building the line through Mizoram’s hilly terrain involved extensive tunnelling and bridge construction. The project has 45 tunnels covering nearly 16 km and 153 bridges, including 55 major bridges, 88 minor bridges and 10 road overbridges or road underbridges.

Six bridges on the route are more than 70 metres high, while the tallest stands at 114 metres.

Passenger trains connect Mizoram with Guwahati, Kolkata and Delhi

The new rail link has given passengers direct train services to major cities outside the state.

Long-distance services now connect Sairang with Guwahati, Kolkata and Anand Vihar in Delhi. The Sairang-Anand Vihar Rajdhani Express provides a direct premium train connection between Mizoram and the national capital.

A Sairang-Silchar passenger service was also introduced in January 2026, giving passengers another rail option to travel between Mizoram and Assam’s Barak Valley.

During the first year, these services completed more than 1,100 trips and carried over 15 lakh passengers.

Freight movement picks up on the new railway line

The railway line is also being used to transport bulk goods into Mizoram. The first goods train reached Sairang on September 14, 2025, a day after the line was inaugurated.

It carried more than 26,000 bags of cement from the STAR Cement siding at Tetelia near Guwahati.

More than 2,500 freight wagons have reached Sairang since then. Construction materials such as cement, stone and sand account for around 70% of the cargo. Rice and fertilisers have also been transported by rail.

For Mizoram, moving such bulk material by rail provides an alternative to transporting large consignments over long distances by road.

What the Bairabi-Sairang line changes for Mizoram

The first year of operations shows that the railway is being used for both passenger travel and freight movement.

For passengers, it provides direct connections to major cities including Guwahati, Kolkata and Delhi. For businesses and other users, the line offers another way to bring construction material, automobiles and essential commodities into Mizoram.