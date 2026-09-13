Train journeys on some key routes through Jharkhand are set to become faster with the 4.905 km Jasidih Bypass getting clearance for passenger and goods operations. The new Broad Gauge railway line is expected to save an average of 35-45 minutes per train on specified routes, as per the details shared by Eastern Railway on its official handle on X.

Located in Deoghar district, the new line interlinks Deoghar Link Cabin with Kumrabad Rohini Station. An inspection has been done by the Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS), the newly constructed bypass has been authorised for safe operation.

Eastern Railway’s also mentions in its video post that passenger and goods operations are allowed at speeds of up to 100 kmph on the new line.

Key points on the Jasisid Bypass

Length: 4.905 km Broad Gauge railway line

Operations: Passenger and goods trains allowed at up to 100 kmph

Project cost: Rs 293.67 crore

Time saving: Around 34-45 minutes per train

All about Jasidih Bypass

The Jasidih Bypass is a 4.905 km new Broad Guage railway line with a sanctioned project cost of Rs 293.67 crore. The project is situated in Deoghar district of Jharkhand. Eastern Railway’s latest update on its official X handle said the lien has been cleared for both passenger and goods operations following the CRS inspection.

How will Jasisid Bypass save travel time

One of the crucial operational benefits of the bypass is the elimination of locomotive reversal at Jasidih for Mail/Express and freight trains running between Asansol and Dumka, Banka and Harlatarn in both directions.

As per the official post by the Eastern Railway, this is expected to lead to an average time saving of 35-35 minutes per train for Mail/Express and freight services on the specified routes.

Eastern Railway stated on X that the new line will “eliminate locomotive reversal at Jasidih Junction, save valuable travel time, reduce train detention and improve overall operational efficiency.”

CRS inspection completed; trains allowed up to 100 kmph

Before the bypass was cleared for operations, the Commissioner of Railway Safety carried out an examination of the newly constructed line. The video shared by Eastern Railway mentions that the 4.905 km Broad Gauge line between Deoghar Link Cabin and Kumrabad Rohini station was subsequently authorised for safe operation.

Passenger and goods operations are allowed at speeds of up to 100 kmph. Eastern Railway termed the new bypass as ready for passengers and goods traffic.

Bypass to reduce train detention

Besides reducing journey time, the bypass is expected to enhance train movement around Jasidih. According to Eastern Railway’s the new infrastructure will help reduce the detention of Down trains by freeing up the route sooner.

By enabling specified Mail/Express and freight trains to avoid locomotive reversal at Jasidih, the bypass is likely to boost overall operational efficiency.

Platform No.1 availability to improve

The project is also likely to enhance the availability of Platform No. 1 at Jasidih for passenger trains. In its post on X, Eastern Railway called the development as “major boost to rail connectivity in Jharkhand”. It also said the new line would save travel time and reduce detention.

With the safety inspection completed and the bypass cleared for passengers and goods operations, the new line is now ready to support train movement on the specified routes.