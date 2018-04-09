‘Impressed’ by Narendra Modi, over two dozen Samajwadi Party, BSP leaders join BJP in Uttar Pradesh

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP President Amit Shah during BJP Election committee meeting at BJP Headquarters in New Delhi on Sunday. PTI Photo

Amid talks of an alliance between the Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party for the 2019 General elections, over two dozen leaders of both parties have joined the BJP. The leaders joining the BJP on Monday included two former MPs – one each from SP and BSP. The leaders claimed that they were impressed by the policies and performance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The leaders who joined the BJP in the presence of state president Mahendra Nath Pandey included Ashok Rawat (BSP, Misrikh) and Jai Prakash Rawat (SP, Hardoi). IANS quoted them as saying that they were “impressed by the policies and development-oriented politics pursued by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.” Other leaders also gave similar reasons for joining the saffron party.

Prominent SP, BSP leaders joining the BJP were former Legislative Councillor Heera Thakur, former legislator Prem Prakash, SP spokesman Sanjeev Mishra, former block head of Dadri (Ghaziabad) Brijendra Singh and some local body chiefs.

In another development, a delegation of BSP leaders of Uttar Pradesh today met chief minister Yogi Adityanath, alleging they were being harassed after the April 2 Bharat Bandh.

“We met the chief minister and apprised him of how Dalits, especially supporters of the BSP, are being targeted in the name of action against those who indulged in arson and vandalism during the April 2 agitation called by Dalit organisations,” BSP general secretary SC Misra was quoted as saying by PTI.

The Bharat Bandh called by Dalit organisation on April 2 had witnessed violent incidents and as many as 11 people were killed.

Misra said, “Innocents are being pulled out of their houses and are framed in fake cases…if the government feels it is right, they will have to give reply for it as law and order is their responsibility…It is the democratic right of the people to protest.” He added that the CM has assured he will look into the matter.

Meanwhile, on Monday, the process for biennial Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council election was set in motion. While the notification for the polls to 13 seats was issued today, the voting will be held on April 26 and result will be announced on the same day.

With is current strength in UP Assembly, BJP and its allies are likely to win 11 out of 13 seats