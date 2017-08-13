High alert in Kashmir ahead of Independence Day

India celebrates its 70th Independence Day on August 15 – Tuesday. (ANI)

A high alert has been imposed across the Kashmir Valley ahead of the Independence Day on Tuesday, amid reports of a grenade-lobbying incident taking place recently.Speaking to ANI, J-K Director General of Police (DGP) SP Vaid said that such incidents happen there, but they will ensure that the August 15 celebrations go well. “We have taken all the precautions and sufficient deployments have been made. I am sure August 15 will pass off peacefully and well-attended,” he added. India celebrates its 70th Independence Day on August 15 – Tuesday.